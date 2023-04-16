GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for their upcoming tie in the IPL 16. After playing three games each, both teams have same points.

The 20-over battle will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 16. The on-field action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in their last appearance in the IPL 2023. While Gujarat picked up a 6-wicket victory against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals edged past Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting finish.

The battle between Gujarat and Rajasthan is expected to be an enthralling one given the strength of both squads.

Advertisement

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

GT vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

GT vs RR Live Streaming

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

GT vs RR Match Details

The GT vs RR IPL match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16 at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: David Miller

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph

Advertisement

GT vs RR Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs RR Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson (c), KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here