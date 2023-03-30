GT vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Coverage on TV And Online

After a long wait of three years, the IPL 2023 season is all set to be played in its original home and away format this time around. In the opening encounter of the 16th edition of the IPL, defending champions Gujarat Titans will square up with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The first match of the season will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans, thanks to a stellar display, claimed the IPL 2022 trophy in their maiden appearance. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to replicate a similar show this time and defend their crown. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, had an abysmal outing during the last edition. After securing just four wins at the league stage, Chennai just about avoided finishing last.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will take place on March 31, Friday.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

