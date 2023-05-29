Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Rain Continues to Play Spoilsport, Inspection at 10:45 PM

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 22:35 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Rain has stopped, covers are off, the ground staff are on the pitch trying to do what they do best! Hats off to the groundsmen, two days of intense hard work so that the fans can enjoy the IPL 2023 final.
An inspection is set to happen at 10:45 PM amid the ongoing rain in the IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK.
Rain has returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium, who’s writing this script? After last night’s drama, the rain has started to come down.
MS Dhoni has won the toss against Gujarat Titans, Dhoni pays an ode to the fans thanking them for their loyalty.
All the good signs, stars are aligning finally for a stellar 40-over final. Fingers crossed for a full-fledged game today, as the players make their way onto the pitch.
It seems that given it’s clear skies today, there won’t be any delay in the proceedings today, toss at 7:00 PM, match to start at 07:30 PM.
It’s all good looking so far at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the weather is looking bright and sunny. Hoping forward to having a full 40-overs game today.
Latest weather update, it all looks good, clear skies, and sunny weather, just what the fans would have hoped for ahead of the GT vs CSK classic. Hopefully, weather remains clear for today.
Meanwhile, here’s MS Dhoni practising in the nets ahead of what could be his fifth IPL crown as CSK’s captain, just hours away from the final, we will know what the future has in store for ‘Thala’ and his army.
Here’s the latest update, at 4 PM, skies are still clear and it seems that fans will witness the full match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans today. Hoping for the best!
The biggest question today in fans’ minds would be about the weather, worry not, we at Cricketnext have got you covered. Here’s the complete weather update from Ahmedabad, ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final on the reserve day.
According to the latest tweets being shared by many fans, it’s been a clear weather and a sunny day so far in Ahmedabad. After last night’s drama, fans will be hoping to see a full 40-overs game today.
With prediction of rain during evening in Ahmedabad, there’s a chance that the contest could be impacted. In that scenario, if the toss keeps delaying, the latest start time for a full 20-overs-a-side contest is 9:45 pm IST. Beyond that, there will be reduction in overs depending on the length of delay.
There’s a cut-off for a five-overs-a-side match and then provision for a Super Over to determine winner too. But what happens if none of it’s possible? Will there be a winner. Read here
So, here’s how the weather is expected to be through Monday. The possibility of rain rises sharply around the match start time and plunges down to four percent around 11:30 pm - when the contest is expected to end. Fingers crossed.
So if you have the tickets, IPL has issued what’s allowed/not allowed to attend the final tonight. Make sure to check this before leaving for the venue.
So, as per the latest report, it’s bright and sunny in Ahmedabad with little chance of a rain. The temperature right now is around 32 degrees Celsius.
The IPL 2023 final has been rescheduled for Monday with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans set to clash in Ahmedabad tonight. Inclement weather on Sunday evening forced the match to be postponed with not even toss being held. The rain stopped at 9 pm local time and stayed away for around 20 minutes before resuming. Provided the weather stays clear today, expect a full 20-overs-a-side final. CSK are eyeing a fifth trophy while GT want to become the third ever IPL franchise to successfully defend title.
For the first time in IPL history, the final will be played on a reserved day (of course, if weather permits) due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The IPL 2023 closing ceremony was delayed and then not held while the match toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans met with a similar fate before the match was finally rescheduled for Monday.
Not that the rain came out of the blue. The forecast was for scattered thunderstorms but the intensity did surprise everyone. When it finally relented around 9 pm local time, hopes were raised that a complete game could be held after all.
The covers were peeled off, ground staff began their job do get the outfield ready for the match, players began pouring into the field for warm-ups. For 20 minutes rain stayed away before returning with vengeance and perhaps, it was the heaviest spell of the evening.
All good work undone. Players returned to the dressing room while fans took cover as well. The never-ending wait continues and finally, the rain stopped around 10:50 pm local time.
With the possibility of rain resuming and truncated game, it was decided to reschedule the contest for Monday when the forecast is much better.
CSK are eyeing a record-equaling fifth IPL title while GT are hoping to emulate their latest opponents and Mumbai Indians in successfully defending the title.
Should Hardik Pandya and Co. beat MS Dhoni’s CSK, they will become the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.
