Trends :Rishabh PantShubhman GillMS DhoniWTC 2023Ambati Rayudu
Home / Cricketnext / Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Rain Continues to Play Spoilsport, Inspection at 10:45 PM

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Rain Continues to Play Spoilsport, Inspection at 10:45 PM

Rain plays spoilsport once again in Ahmedabad during GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final

IPL 2023 Final, Ahmedabad Weather live updates: Check here the latest weather updates from Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2023 final to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans tonight

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 22:35 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Advertisement
Read More
May 29, 2023 22:35 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Rain has stopped, covers are off, inspection at 10:45 PM

Rain has stopped, covers are off, the ground staff are on the pitch trying to do what they do best! Hats off to the groundsmen, two days of intense hard work so that the fans can enjoy the IPL 2023 final.

May 29, 2023 22:21 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Inspection at 10:45 PM amid rain

An inspection is set to happen at 10:45 PM amid the ongoing rain in the IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK.

Advertisement
May 29, 2023 22:00 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Rain lashes down amid GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final

Rain has returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium, who’s writing this script? After last night’s drama, the rain has started to come down.

 

May 29, 2023 19:02 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings win toss

MS Dhoni has won the toss against Gujarat Titans, Dhoni pays an ode to the fans thanking them for their loyalty.

May 29, 2023 18:39 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Players starting to warm-up, still no signs of rain

All the good signs, stars are aligning finally for a stellar 40-over final. Fingers crossed for a full-fledged game today, as the players make their way onto the pitch.

May 29, 2023 18:08 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Weather good to go ahead of 1 hour before toss

It seems that given it’s clear skies today, there won’t be any delay in the proceedings today, toss at 7:00 PM, match to start at 07:30 PM.

Advertisement
May 29, 2023 17:46 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Sunny skies in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2023 final

It’s all good looking so far at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the weather is looking bright and sunny. Hoping forward to having a full 40-overs game today.

May 29, 2023 17:40 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Clear skies in Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM

Latest weather update, it all looks good, clear skies, and sunny weather, just what the fans would have hoped for ahead of the GT vs CSK classic. Hopefully, weather remains clear for today.

 

May 29, 2023 17:30 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: MS Dhoni sweating hard in the nets ahead of IPL 2023 final

Meanwhile, here’s MS Dhoni practising in the nets ahead of what could be his fifth IPL crown as CSK’s captain, just hours away from the final, we will know what the future has in store for ‘Thala’ and his army.

May 29, 2023 17:01 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Clear skies in Ahmedabad today

Here’s the latest update, at 4 PM, skies are still clear and it seems that fans will witness the full match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans today. Hoping for the best!

May 29, 2023 16:32 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: Will it rain on reserve day? Find out below!

The biggest question today in fans’ minds would be about the weather, worry not, we at Cricketnext have got you covered. Here’s the complete weather update from Ahmedabad, ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final on the reserve day.

May 29, 2023 16:19 IST

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad weather updates: Sunny Day in Ahmedabad today

According to the latest tweets being shared by many fans, it’s been a clear weather and a sunny day so far in Ahmedabad. After last night’s drama, fans will be hoping to see a full 40-overs game today.

May 29, 2023 14:34 IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live: What Happens if the Final is Rained Out?

With prediction of rain during evening in Ahmedabad, there’s a chance that the contest could be impacted. In that scenario, if the toss keeps delaying, the latest start time for a full 20-overs-a-side contest is 9:45 pm IST. Beyond that, there will be reduction in overs depending on the length of delay.

There’s a cut-off for a five-overs-a-side match and then provision for a Super Over to determine winner too. But what happens if none of it’s possible? Will there be a winner. Read here

May 29, 2023 12:48 IST

Ahmedabad Weather Live: Hourly Forecast

So, here’s how the weather is expected to be through Monday. The possibility of  rain rises sharply around the match start time and plunges down to four percent around 11:30 pm - when the contest is expected to end. Fingers crossed.

Courtesy: Weather.com
May 29, 2023 11:24 IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Final: No Entry Without Physical Tickets

So if you have the tickets, IPL has issued what’s allowed/not allowed to attend the final tonight. Make sure to check this before leaving for the venue.

May 29, 2023 11:22 IST

IPL 2023 Final: Ahmedabad Weather Right Now

So, as per the latest report, it’s bright and sunny in Ahmedabad with little chance of a rain. The temperature right now is around 32 degrees Celsius.

Bright and sunny in Ahmedabad right now. (Courtesy: weather.com)
May 29, 2023 11:19 IST

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Live

The IPL 2023 final has been rescheduled for Monday with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans set to clash in Ahmedabad tonight. Inclement weather on Sunday evening forced the match to be postponed with not even toss being held. The rain stopped at 9 pm local time and stayed away for around 20 minutes before resuming. Provided the weather stays clear today, expect a full 20-overs-a-side final. CSK are eyeing a fifth trophy while GT want to become the third ever IPL franchise to successfully defend title.

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

For the first time in IPL history, the final will be played on a reserved day (of course, if weather permits) due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The IPL 2023 closing ceremony was delayed and then not held while the match toss  for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans met with a similar fate before the match was finally rescheduled for Monday.

Not that the rain came out of the blue. The forecast was for scattered thunderstorms but the intensity did surprise everyone. When it finally relented around 9 pm local time, hopes were raised that a complete game could be held after all.

The covers were peeled off, ground staff began their job do get the outfield ready for the match, players began pouring into the field for warm-ups. For 20 minutes rain stayed away before returning with vengeance and perhaps, it was the heaviest spell of the evening.

All good work undone. Players returned to the dressing room while fans took cover as well.  The never-ending wait continues and finally, the rain stopped around 10:50 pm local time.

With the possibility of rain resuming and truncated game, it was decided to reschedule the contest for Monday when the forecast is much better.

CSK are eyeing a record-equaling fifth IPL title while GT are hoping to emulate their latest opponents and Mumbai Indians in successfully defending the title.

Should Hardik Pandya and Co. beat MS Dhoni’s CSK, they will become the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.