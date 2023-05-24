GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Ruturaj's Blazing Fifty to Shubman's Gritty Knock - Talking Points of Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings wrote a new chapter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by making it to the 10th season finale after defeating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his 4th half-century this season while Devon Conway contributed with a 40-run knock to help CSK post 172 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, the defending champions were bowled out for 157 in 20 overs after four of the Chennai bowlers picked up 2 wickets each.

As Chennai Super Kings qualify for the final, let’s have a look at the talking points of the IPL 2023 qualifier 1.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Sublime Form: The CSK opener continued his red-hot form in a must-win game and notched up his 4th half-century this season. After getting a major lifeline, off Darshan Nalkande’s no-ball, he shifted gears and stitched the 9th 50-plus opening stand with his partner Devon Conway for the Chennai Super Kings. The Maharashtra batter played a 60-run knock in 44 deliveries, with the help of 7 boundaries and a six, before losing his wicket to Mohit Sharma in the 11th over.

Dhoni’s flop show in the last game at Chepauk: The Qualifier 1 was MS Dhoni’s last game at Chepauk this season and the fans expected some fireworks from the CSK skipper captain. However, he could score just one run off 2 balls. GT’s Mohit Sharma got the better of Dhoni and the latter’s dismissal led to radio silence at the Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show sealed the deal for CSK: After smashing 22 off 16 with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja returned to dent the Gujarat Titans’ batting with his brilliant bowling. The ace all-rounder got Dasun Shanaka caught by Maheesh Theekshana before knocking over David Miller. A couple of breakthroughs provided by Jadeja plagued the Gujarat middle order after which things went south for the defending champions.

Shubman Gill – the warrior: While wickets kept falling at the other end, Shubman showcased courage to anchor GT’s chase of 173. He held his nerves and kept the scoreboard moving. Once he got into the 40s, he decided to shift gears but one miscued shot off Deepak Chahar’s delivery cut short his innings. Before getting caught by Devon Conway, Gill scored 42 off 38 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and a six.

Mohammed Shami retaining the purple cap: Shami has been the superstar of Gujarat Titans’ bowling unit. On Tuesday, he scalped the prized wickets of Devin Conway and Ravindra Jadeja, taking his tally of wickets to 26. He currently holds the Purple Cap and has a phenomenal bowling average of 17.35.

Gujarat Titans getting all-out for the first time: For the first time in 31 matches, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans were bowled out for the first time since their debut in IPL. Also, this was just their fourth defeat in 18 run-chases.