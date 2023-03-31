GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans Clash Against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Season Opener

It will be only second time when Titans will play at their home ground as last year the league stage was held in Maharashtra while Hardik Pandya and Co lifted the IPL trophy on their maiden attempt at Narendra Modi Stadium by outclassing Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash.

Hardik impressed everyone with his leadership skills in IPL 2022 and now he awaits a tough test this season as all eyes will be on him as he has also been leading the Indian team in the shortest format after last year’s T20 World Cup. He is expected to captain the Men in Blue in the 2024 T20 WC.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are under pressure to bounce back this season after a disappointing IPL 2022 where they finished ninth on the points table with just four wins. They also suffered a massive blow ahead of the season opener as their skipper MS Dhoni sustained a slight niggle on their left knee and missed the training session on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will be playing the season opener without any doubt.

“As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don’t know about any other development,” he told PTI.

In case Dhoni doesn’t play, CSK then might ask one among Devon Conway or Ambati Rayudu to keep wickets, as they don’t have any specialised stumper in their ranks.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will take place on March 31, Friday.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Get the latest Cricket News here