GT vs CSK, IPL Qualifier 1 Highlights: Chennai Supers Kings Through to the Finals After Defeating Gujarat by 15 Runs

It was the final game for MS Dhoni at Chepauk this season but unfortunately, he could score just 1 run. Ruturaj played a superb 60-run knock off 44 balls while Conway scored 40 off 34. Jadeja smashed 22 off 16 while Rayudu fired 17 runs in 9 balls. For Gujarat Titans, Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up 2 wickets each. Earlier,Gujarat Titans won the toss against Chennai Super Kings and decided to bowl first at Chepauk. The Defending Champions have made a change to their playing XI – Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal while MS Dhoni’s CSK have fielded the same playing XI that defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The stage is set for the big qualifiers as the top two teams of group stage GT and CSK will lock horns on Tuesday in the big-ticket clash at Chepauk. Gujarat finished at the top of the table with 20 points out of 14 matches. Shubman Gill has been leading the batting unit and scored over 600 runs including a couple of centuries in the last two matches. While Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are doing the all-important work with the ball. Hardik Pandya has led the troops well to put out a collective effort on the field as they have been the most dominant side this season thus far.

While Chennai Super Kings are once again a force to reckon with at Cheapuk, it will be tough for Hardik and Co. to breach the fortress. While MS Dhoni has managed his resources quite well this season despite the injury crises CSK managed to finish second in the points table. Ben Stokes, who was the big buy for CSK this season, played just two matches this season and has no returned to England for the home summer. In the batting department, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been a formidable pair while Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are providing stability in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni continue to provide the finishing touch to CSK innings.

This season, Gujarat Titans haven’t played at the Chepauk, which hasn’t behaved in a singular manner during CSK’s seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect.

What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu