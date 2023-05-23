GT vs CSK, IPL Qualifier 1 Highlights: Chennai Supers Kings Through to the Finals After Defeating Gujarat by 15 Runs

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 23:38 IST
Chennai, India
Highlights GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to qualify for the IPL 2023 final on Tuesday night. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fifty followed by some notable contributions from Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu took Chennai Super Kings to a challenging total of 172/7 in 20 overs. In reply, the defending champions were bowled out for 157. Read More
Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the IPL 2023 finals. They have done it again. Dhoni & Co have a knack for making superb comebacks following every flop season. In 2020, they were at the bottom of the table and then in 2021, they won the title for the 4th time. 2022 was underwhelming and they bounced back stronger in 2023 and are now through to the finals once again.
Chasing a stiff 173, Gujarat Titans were bowled out for 157 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill top-scored with 42 while Rashid Khan played a notable cameo of 16-ball 30 with the help of 2 sixes and 3 boundaries.
For Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 18 in 4 overs. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Teekshana And Matheesha Pathirana also picked up wickets each.
A quick cameo from Rashid Khan comes to an end. Low full toss from Tushar Deshpande, wide of off. Rashid hits it with hard hands but holes it out to Devin Conway at deep point.
GT: 142/9 after 18.3 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls off a stunner to dismiss Vijay Shankar off Matheesha Pathirana’s delivery. That’s another massive blow to Gujarat and they are falling short of options. On the next delivery, Subhranshu Senapati hits the bulls eye to run Darshan Nalkande out for a golden duck. 2 in 2 for CSk and they are 2 wickets away from victory.
GT: 136/8 after 17.4 overs
Rashid Khan is doing what he is best at - SMASH!!! A maximum followed by a boundary. However, the GT need more of these now as they are 36 runs away from the target.
GT: 134/6 after 17 overs
Vijay Shankar hammers! Tushar bowls it in the batters range, Vijay uses bottom to clear the fence down the ground.
GT: 121/6 after 16.1 overs
What a shor from Rashid. He should have come up to bat. Short and wide from Pathirana, Rashid frees his arms and smashes it over extra cover for a six.
GT: 111/6 after 16 overs
Gujarat Titans’ batting line is falling apart and Maheesh Teekshana strikes to hurt them more. The Lankan spinner bowls a perfect carrom ball, off a good length and Tewatia gets knocked over through the gates.
GT: 98/6 after 14.3 overs
Gill has fallen. Deepak Chahar strikes and gets rid of the in-form Shubman Gill. Slower bouncer from Chahar, Gill looks for the pull but lacks control. Goes up in the air and Conway takes a brilliant catch.
Jadeja is on a roll in Chepauk. After getting rid of Shanaka, the southpaw strikes again and knocks over David Miller. Bowled full, on the middle. Miller looks to flick but gets beaten. The ball deflects off his front pad and rams into the wickets.
GT: 88/4 after 12.5 overs
Pathirana bowled as many an 5 wides, finishing his first over with 10 runs. MS Dhoni doesn’t look happy as the skipper would never want too many extras at this juncture of the game.
GT: 84/3 after 12 overs.
Gujarat Titans are in big trouble now. Jadeja conceded just 2 runs and got the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. GT’s asking rate has gone up to 11 now.
GT: 74/3 after 11 overs
Ravindra Jadeja finds the breakthrough. Length ball, Shanaka goes for the switch-hit but doesn’t connect well. Miscues to Teekshana at shot third.
GT: 72/3 after 10.3 overs
The battle between two Sri Lankans is great to watch. Shanaka taking on Teekhsna and smashes back-to-back big shot to lift the GT chase.
GT: 72/ 2 after 10 overs
A great shot and a much-needed boundary. Fuller around the middle stump, Gill gets low and sweeps through square leg for a boundary.
GT: 59/2 after 9 overs.
Fifty runs on the board for Gujara Titans. Shubman Gill is playing the anchor role and will expect some good backing from his Lankan partner, Dasun Shanaka.
GT: 51/2 after 7.5 overs
Jadeja to Gill - FOUR! Short and wide, Gill rocks back and cuts through backward of square on the off-side. great shot, this.
GT: 45/2 after 6.1 overs
Maheesh Teekshana strikes and gets rid of the GT skipper. Hardik Pandya’s struggle with the bat continues. Short of a length, Hardik Pandya plays the cut shot and hands a dolly to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.
GT: 41/2 after 5.5 overs
The over was going great but a boundary off the final delivery dented Chahar’s economy. Shot ball, Gills wait for it and pulls it over mid-on for a boundary.
GT: 39/1 after 5 overs
What a shot from the GT skipper. Length ball, outside off (clocking 141) and Hardik Pandya punches it with an open bat face through cover-point for a boundary.
GT: 27/1 after 3.3 overs
Chennai Super Kings strike early as Chahar removes Wriddhiman Saha. Short ball, wide of off, Saha plays the pull shot and ends up getting caught by Pathirana at backward square leg.
GT: 22/1 after 3 overs
Saha, you beauty!!! What a shot this. Fuller one from Deshpande, Saha goes for it and smashes through mid-on over the jumping mid-on fielder. Finishes the over with a boundary.
GT: 9/0 after 2 overs
What a start from Deepak Chahar in this crucial game. Just three singles from in his opening over, putting pressure on GT openers right away.
GT: 3/0 after 1 over
Shubman Gill, and Wriddhiman Saha are out to bat and will begin the chase of 173. Deepak Chahar opens the attack for Chennai Super Kings.
Excellent comeback in the final over from Mohammad Shami on the last three balls. He leaked 11 runs from the first three balls and ended the over with 15 runs and a wicket of Ravindra Jadeja on the final ball. Excellent comeback from Gujarat Titans in the second half of the innings as Chennai Super Kings didn’t lose any wicket in the first 10 overs but managed to restrict them by taking wickets at regular intervals. Chennai Super Kings 172/7 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60; Mohit Sharma 2/31)
OUT! MS Dhoni show tonight as he departs for just 1. The legendary wicketkeeper batter tried to play it over cover but didn’t get the elevation and was caught by Hardik Pandya. A pin-drop silence at Chepauk as the fans are absolutely stunned. This might turn out to be Dhoni’s last innings at Chepauk. CSK 155/6 in 18.5 overs
OUT! Rashid Khan gets the last laugh here as he gets the better of Ambati Rayudu after getting hit for a six. He ended his spell with a crucial wicket. But the crowd is ecstatic here as it’s none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is entering in the middle to bat. CSK 148/5 in 18 overs
A fine over from Mohit Sharma as only six runs came off the 17th over. Mohit Sharma changed his pace and put doubts in the batters’ minds with his variations. The onus is on Ravindra Jadeja to provide the finishing touch to CSK’s innings. CSK 137/4 in 17 overs
Live updates from Chepauk!
OUT! Another one bites the dust here as Mohammad Shami returned to the attack and ends Devon Conway’s stay in the middle. The southpaw looked to break the shackles but failed to time it well and got caught by Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket. CSK 125/4 in 15.1 overs
OUT! Darshan Nalkande gets the crucial wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. The bowler gets a last laugh after getting hit for a six on the last ball. Rahane looked to play it over point but failed to launch it over Shubman Gill who took an easy catch. Rahane departs for 17. CSK 121/3 in 14.5 overs
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The stage is set for the big qualifiers as the top two teams of group stage GT and CSK will lock horns on Tuesday in the big-ticket clash at Chepauk. Gujarat finished at the top of the table with 20 points out of 14 matches. Shubman Gill has been leading the batting unit and scored over 600 runs including a couple of centuries in the last two matches. While Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are doing the all-important work with the ball. Hardik Pandya has led the troops well to put out a collective effort on the field as they have been the most dominant side this season thus far.
While Chennai Super Kings are once again a force to reckon with at Cheapuk, it will be tough for Hardik and Co. to breach the fortress. While MS Dhoni has managed his resources quite well this season despite the injury crises CSK managed to finish second in the points table. Ben Stokes, who was the big buy for CSK this season, played just two matches this season and has no returned to England for the home summer. In the batting department, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been a formidable pair while Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are providing stability in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni continue to provide the finishing touch to CSK innings.
This season, Gujarat Titans haven’t played at the Chepauk, which hasn’t behaved in a singular manner during CSK’s seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect.
What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan
Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
