Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And GT vs CSK Head to Head Record

After enduring a poor outing last time, Chennai Super Kings will be determined to make amends as they begin their IPL 2023 campaign. The MS Dhoni-led side will take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the season opener on March 31, Friday. The opening fixture of the season between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bolstered by the signing of England’s talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes, Chennai will look to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note. With rumours of Dhoni appearing in IPL one final time as a player, CSK players will certainly be aiming to lift the trophy to give their legendary captain a fitting farewell.

Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, hardly put a foot wrong last year. The Gujarat-based franchise spent Rs 6 crore to rope in pacer Shivam Mavi at the IPL 2023 auction. In the batting unit, Gujarat will be depending a lot on Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill and skipper Pandya.

Match Details

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will take place on March 31, Friday.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out GT vs CHE Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Mukesh Chowdhary, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

GT vs CSK Full Squads

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

