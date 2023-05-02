GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Defend 130 to Stun Table-toppers Gujarat Titans

For the second successive night, a team was kept to a low total after opting to bat first in an IPL 2023 match. And for the second successive night, a low total was successfully defended.

On Monday it was Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow who recorded a thrilling win. On Tuesday it was the turn of Delhi Capitals to rejoice as the struggling franchise stunned table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 131, GT finished with 125/6 in 20 overs as DC returned with a confidence-boosting five-run win - their third win in nine attempts this season.

Like DC, GT also suffered a top-order collapse as they were reduced to 32/4 in 6.4 overs. A partnership between captain Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar followed which brought them back into the contest.

Pandya struck a fighting half-century while Manohar was dislodged on 26 off 33.

With Manohar’s exit, DC began tightening their grip before Rahul Tewatia blasted three sixes in a row off Anrich Nortje in the 19th over.

GT needed 12 to win from the final over but Ishant Sharma held his nerves allowing just three runs off his first three deliveries. And then he got the better off Tewatia by having him caught at extra cover on 20.

However, the contest was still alive with eight runs needed off two and Rashid Khan on strike. Ishant allowed three off the remaining deliveries to seal the victory.

Mohammed Shami had produced a fiery spell before Aman Khan registered his maiden T20 fifty as DC huffed and puffed to 130/8.

Bowling impeccable lengths, Shami (4/11 in four overs) was lethal with the new ball as he knocked the wind out of the Capitals’ top order.

Aman waged a lone battle for Delhi, scoring 51 off 44 balls. His innings was studded with three hits to the fence and as many over it.

After opting to bat, Delhi once again suffered a dramatic collapse, losing five wickets for 23 runs inside five overs and at the centre of it all was Shami.

The veteran Indian pacer set the tone of the match as he struck off the first ball of the game to get Phil Salt for a golden duck.

A horrible mix up between young Priyam Garg (10) and skipper David Warner (2) cost Delhi the wicket of the Australian in the second over.

Rilee Rossouw (8) was next to depart as Shami struck once again. The veteran Indian induced slight movement away from Rossouw. An outside edge led the ball to straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s gloves as Delhi fell to 16 for three.

With Shami bowling a tight opening spell, captain Hardik Pandya decided to continue bowling the pacer and the move paid dividends. Shami continued his wicket-taking streak in his third over, snaring two in his final over.

The Indian bowled a wobble seam delivery, tempting Manish Pandey (1) to drive it but the late movement meant the ball found the edge of the bat and Saha completing a stunning one handed catch diving to his right.

Shami’s final victim of the night was Garg with Saha yet again completing another catch behind the stumps.

With half the side back in the dugout, the Capitals, who are at the bottom of the points table and need to win this game to stay alive in the race for the playoffs, were tottering at 28 for five at the end of the Powerplay.

Axar Patel (27), who was promoted up the order, and Aman did stem the rot with some much-needed runs but pacer Mohit Sharma (2/33) broke the 50-run partnership as he snared the wicket of the Delhi vice-captain.

Aman punished Mohit Sharma in the 16th over, hitting a boundary past short third and a flat six over fine leg as DC inched closer to the 100-run mark.

The uncapped Aman brought up a much-needed half century in 41 balls.

With PTI Inputs

