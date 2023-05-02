GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya And Gujarat Titans Roasted For Taking a Stunningly 'Poor Review'

This will probably go down as, arguably, the worst review by a team in IPL history. It came towards the end of Delhi Capitals innings as Aman Khan went for a reverse scoop after Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled one well outside off.

Aman missed the shot as the ball struck his pad. To the naked eye it was clear as the day that if you place a fifth stump, perhaps, the ball would have missed that too.

However, for some reason, GT still asked for a review.

And as expected the verdict came in the favour of the DC batter with the ball tracker showing three greens.

Fans had a field day on social media.

GT are the defending champions having won the IPL title on debut under the captaincy of Pandya.

Aman scored 51 off 44 to help DC recover from a top-order collapse in the Powerplay. The visitors posted a decent 130/8 after being reduced to 23/5 in five overs. Mohammed Shami was the wrecker-in-chief for GT as he finished with excellent figures of 4/11 from four overs.

However, DC produced a spirited comeback to defend 130 as GT finished with 125/6 despite captain Pandya’s fifty and a late blitz from Rahul Tewatia.

DC started their IPL 2023 campaign with five defeats in a row before recording back-to-back wins. They are being led by David Warner in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

