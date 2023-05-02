GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh Misses Out as Delhi Capitals Opt to Bat Against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the coin toss and decided to bat first against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Mitchell Marsh, who put up a superb all-round show for DC against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, is out of the clash because he’s unwell and been replaced by Rilee Rossouw. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is fit and also returns to the eleven.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

On the other hand, GT are unchanged.

Advertisement

This is the second time that these two franchises are clashing in the ongoing season. They met last month at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where GT secured a comfortable six-wicket win.

“Nice wicket, looks a bit dry. Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully they all will get to showcase it tonight," Warner said explaining his decision to bat first.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

While GT have continued their impressive run that has seen them occupy the top spot on the points table thanks to six wins from eight matches, DC have endured a forgettable campaign so far having managed just two victories in eight attempts.

“We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble no matter the situation," Pandya said.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

DC’s season began with five defeats in a row but they seemed to be getting into a rhythm with back to back wins. However, it was short-lived as they managed to lose to fellow strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad despite being in a commanding position at one stage.

GT vs DC Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here