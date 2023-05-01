IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming GT vs DC: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match?

Gujarat Titans will be aiming to extend their winning streak to four matches when they take the field against a troubled Delhi Capitals side in an IPL 2023 clash on Tuesday.

The match between Gujarat and Delhi will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After claiming six wins in eight matches, Hardik Pandya’s men currently have 12 points against their name.

Gujarat and Delhi have faced each other once this season and the defending champions emerged victorious in that contest by six wickets.

Gujarat will now head into the contest after securing a convincing seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s two-match winning streak was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. Having bagged just four points so far, David Warner’s men are struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will take place on May 2, Tuesday.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match for free?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live for free on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

