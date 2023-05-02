GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 Runs

GT vs DC Highlights: Hardik Pandya’s fifty and Shami’s brilliant bowling, all went in vain as Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning 5-run win in a low-scoring affair. The GT skipper remained unbeaten on 59 but couldn’t take his team home. A hat-trick of sixes by Rahul Tewatia in the penultimate over did give some hope to the GT fans but veteran Ishant Sharma struck in the final over to remove the ‘iceman’ of the GT camp. The victory keeps DC in the race while Gujarat remain at the top spot with 12 points. Earlier, a four-wicket haul by Mohammad Shami followed by Mohit Sharma’s terrific cameo in death overs aided Gujarat Titans to restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8. DC batter Aman Hakim Khan scored his maiden fifty which helped DC to post a 100-plus score on the board. DC made a couple of changes to their side; an unwell Mitch Marsh was replaced by Rilee Rossouw while Khaleel was back into the mix. GT, on the other hand, played the same XI that defeated the KKR last week.

Here are the Highlights of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match no. 44:

May 02, 23:15 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals Win

Delhi Capitals have done it. After setting a 131-run target, David Warner & Co defended the total and won the game by 5 runs. Tough luck for Hardik Pandya who scored a fifty under pressure but failed to take his team through. Brilliant bowling by the DC bowlers; Khaleel struck in the first over and then returned with 2 wickets. So did Ishant who registered figures of 2 for 23. A special mention for Rahul Tewatia who gave hope with his hat-trick of sixes against Nortje, taking down the equation to 12 needed off the last 6. But veteran Ishant did a commendable job in the final over as he ended up giving away just 6 runs.

May 02, 22:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Tewatia takes charge

Nortje to Tewatia - 6, 6, 6! The iceman is here and he has certainly changed the course of the game. Back-to-back sixes, three in a row, and the equation has come down to 12 needed from 6. GT: 119/5 after 19 overs

May 02, 22:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Abhinav Manohar falls for 26

Khaleel Ahmed strikes again. Slower ball, on length. Manohar pulls it over long-on but ended up getting caught by Aman Khan at long-on. GT: 94/5 after 17.1 overs

May 02, 22:40 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Half-century for Pandya

The GT skipper has delivered under pressure with a 44-ball half-century. However, he isn’t celebrating it as he knows there is a lot to do in the chase. GT: 90/4 after 16.1 overs.

May 02, 22:36 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Fifty-run partnership between Pandya and Manohar

Nortje to Hardik - 4!! Back of a length, Panyda pulls it through between deep backward square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. That also brings up a fifty-run stand between Pandya and Manohar. GT: 85/4 after 15.3 overs

May 02, 22:32 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Pandya smashes a boundary

Axar to Abhinav - 4!! Short and extra bounce, Pandya plays the square cut to get a boundary. Great effort from Rossouw near the boundary line but it goes for four runs. 46-run partnership between Pandya and Abhinav. GT: 78/4 after 14.5 overs.

May 02, 22:27 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Time out

After some tight overs from DC, Gujarat need to bring up their A-game because 60 runs still needed off the last six overs. The game is evenly poised and can tilt anywhere.

May 02, 22:23 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Pandya’s boundary calm the nerves

Pandya smashes a boundary through the leg side and this gives them hope as the asking rate is around 10 per over. 14 overs gone, GT: 71/4.

May 02, 22:17 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Kuldeep, Axar doing wonders

The spin twins of DC are doing a great job here. They conceded 4 runs each in their respective overs, leaving Gujarat with 68 more to score in 42 balls. GT: 63/4 after 13 overs.

May 02, 22:17 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Ishant Sharma has been commendable tonight

The veteran pacer bowls another decent over, putting a little more pressure on the Titans. Just 6 runs off his third; GT: 55/4 after 11 overs.

May 02, 22:12 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Axar to Abhinav – SIX

A much-needed one for Gujarat. Shorter one from Axar, going down leg. Abhinav pulls it over square leg for a six.

May 02, 22:08 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Back-to-back tight overs from DC

Delhi bowlers are keeping things tight here. Axar and Kuldeep are bowling in tandem and putting pressure on Gujarat by conceding fewer runs. DC: 39/4 after 9 overs.

May 02, 21:59 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Kuldeep gets rid of Miller for a duck

Kuldeep strikes, Miller departs and DC are on a roll. Tossed up delivery, Miller exposes all his stumps to attempt a ramp shot. But the GT batter misses and Kuldeep finds a breakthrough. GT: 32/4 after 6.4 overs

May 02, 21:56 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: End of Powerplay

Gujarat Titans post 31/3 in Powerplay, which is now their lowest ever. Their previous lowest was 31/2 vs RR in Ahmedabad in the 2022 final.

May 02, 21:51 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Ishant Sharma strikes

Ishant Sharma has now done the damage with a knuckle ball. Bowls it fuller, Shankar tries to flick it across but plays his shot early. Gets beaten and the ball crashes into middle and off. GT: 26/3 after 5 overs.

May 02, 21:40 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Nortje removes Gill

Anrich Nortje strikes, gets his 50th IPL wicket. This was a pitched-up delivery, Gill plays a drive away from his body but ends up getting caught at cover-point by Manish Pandey. GT: 18/2 after 3.1 overs.

May 02, 21:35 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Hardik on song

Khaleel to Hardik - 4, 0 , 4, 4. That’s a great comeback by Gujarat Titans after losing an early wicket. Captain Hardik Pandya doing the damage repair here. GT: 18/1 after 3 overs.

May 02, 21:30 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Saha out for a duck

Khaleel announces his comeback with a bang. After conceding five dot ball, he draws the first blood. This was pitched-up outside off, Saha attempts a loose drive away from the body only to edge it behind. GT: 0/1 after 1 over

May 02, 21:26 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Impact substitutes

DC: Priyam Garg (Out), Khaleel Ahmed (In)

GT: Mohit Sharmaa (Out), Shubman Gill (In)

May 02, 21:25 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat begin the chase

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are out to bat and will begin the chase of 131. Khaleel Ahmed opens the attack for DC.

May 02, 21:09 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: DC post 130/8

A great bowling performance by Gujarat bowlers as they restrict Delhi Capitals to 130 for 8 in 20 overs. After Shami’s phenomenal spell, Mohit Sharma picks up his 100th IPL wicket in the final over after dismissing Ripal Patel. He concedes just 3 runs in the last 6 balls. GT now need 131 to win.

May 02, 21:00 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Aman Khan Out for 51

Rashid Khan strikes finally and gets rid of the man in form. Leg spin tossed up, Aman tries to clear the fence again but ends up getting caught by Abhinav Manohar at deep mid-wicket. DC: 126/7 after 18.3 overs.

May 02, 20:05 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Fifty Partnership

Ripal Patel smashes Rashid for a six over deep mid-wicket and brings up the fifty partnership for the 7th wicket. DC: 125/6 after 18.1 overs.

May 02, 20:50 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Aman Khan gets a fifty

A six over deep square leg and then a couple of runs more to bring up his maiden IPL fifty. In fact, it’s his first fifty in professional cricket. The youngster gets to the milestone off 41 balls. He has carried the DC innings on his shoulders brilliantly. DC: 117/6 after 17.3 overs.

May 02, 20:50 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Aman gets to 40

Little to Aman - 4! Good length ball, Aman clears his front leg and smashes through over mid-off for a boundary. DC: 100/6 after 16.3 overs

May 02, 20:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Aman Khan on a roll

Aman Hakim Khan has come out really well for Delhi Capitals. He took time to get himself settled and now, he is getting boundaries frequently. He smashes a boundary and then a maximum to Mohit Sharma and inching slowly towards a fifty. DC: 91/6 after 16 overs.

May 02, 20:35 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Axar Patel out for 27

Right after bringing up a 50-run stand with Aman Khan, Axar walks back. He looks clear the fence once again but didn’t the distance. Rashid Khan takes the catch at long-on and Mohit Sharma finds his first wicket tonight. DC: 73/6 after 14 overs.

May 02, 20:30 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Axar, Aman rebuilding Dehi innings

Local boy Axar Patel and Aman Hakim Khan at DC’s rescue after Shami’s carnage. They are in the way to a fifty-partnership for the 5th wicket, the highest so far in the game. DC: 68/5 after 13 overs.

May 02, 20:24 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Noor continues the good work

Noor Ahmad continues to trouble the DC batters with his tight line and length. Just 4 runs off his second over; DC: 58/5 after 11 overs.

May 02, 20:18 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Axar hits a six

Rashid to Axar - 6! Straighter delivery, Axar picks it up well and smashes over the bowler’s head for a six. The shot also brings 50 runs on the board for Delhi. DC: 54/5 after 9 overs.

May 02, 20:13 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Superb bowling by Noor

Noor Ahmed comes into the attack and hurts Delhi Capitals a little more. No wickets in the over but only four runs off it. DC: 44/4 after 9 overs

May 02, 20:08 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Aman Khan smashes a six

The first maximum for DC tonight, and it comes off Aman Hakim Khan’s bat. Rashid bowls a shorter delivery, Aman picks it perfectly and deposits it into the stands from over long-on. DC: 40/5 after 8 overs

May 02, 20:05 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Axar finds a boundary

Shami to Axar - 4! Fuller delivery, Axar drives it through the gap between mid-off and cover for a boundary. Shami bowls two more dots to end his spell with figures of 4 for 11 in 4 overs. DC: 32/5 after 7 overs.

May 02, 20:01 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: End of Powerplay

Joshua Little to Aman Khan - 4! A much-needed boundary for Delhi Capitals. In fact, just the third one since Rossouw hit a couple of them. That ends the Powerplay for DC with 28 runs on the board but with 5 wickets down. DC: 28/5 after 6 overs.

May 02, 19:57 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Shami picks his 4th, Garg falls for 10

Shami has been invincible today for the Delhi top-order. Priyam Garg falls next, handing a 4-wicket haul to the star pacer. Full and swinging away, Garg goes for the drive but without the right footwork. Edges it straight to Saha. DC: 23/5 after 5 overs.

May 02, 19:50 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Manish Pandey out for 1

Shami has taken his third wicket before the end of Powerplay. Upright seam, wobbles a little and Manish Pandey’s bottom-handed push finds him a thick outside edge. The ball flies to the right of the keeper and Saha dives full length to grab it. What a take, this. DC: 22/4 after 4.1 overs.

May 02, 19:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Shami strikes again, Rossouw out for 8

Shami strikes again, Rossouw falls for 8. Good length ball, Rilee Rossouw pokes at the delivery. The ball nips away after pitching and catches the outside edge of the bat. Saha takes the simplest of catches. DC: 16/3 after 2.5 overs

May 02, 19:40 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Rossouw charges

Pandya to Rossouw - 4, 4!!! Back-to-back boundaries to start with and DC direly needed that. Hardik Pandya is not happy at all. DC: 15/2 after 2 overs

May 02, 19:37 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: David Warner run out

Huge mix-up in the middle and David Warner walks back after getting run out. Garg clips it straight to mid-wicket. There is no run there but he still calls David Warner for a single. Mix-up there and Warner pays the price. Rashid Khan at mid-wicket collects the ball cleanly and runs towards the non-striker’s end to dislodge the bails. DC: 6/2 after 1.2 overs

May 02, 19:35 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Excellent start for Gujarat

A wicket on the first ball and just 5 runs off it; Shami has given a great start to Gujarat Titans. DC: 5/1 after 1 over.

May 02, 19:32 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Salt fall for a golden duck

Shami strikes first and Phil Salt goes for a golden duck. Full outswinger, Salt goes for the drive but deposits it straight to David Miller at covers. It’s not getting any easier for Delhi Capitals. DC: 0/1 after 0.1 overs

May 02, 19:30 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Play begins in Ahmedabad

David Warner, Phil Salt are out to bat. Mohammad Shami opens the GT attack.

May 02, 19:20 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Titans impact Substitutes

Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi

May 02, 19:15 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals impact substitutes

Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel

May 02, 19:09 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

May 02, 19:07 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: GT Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

May 02, 19:05 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Hardik Pandya at toss

“We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble. We are playing the same team," said GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

May 02, 19:03 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Warner speaks at toss

“We will bat first. Nice wicket, looks a bit dry. Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully, they all will get to showcase it tonight. Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh is sick, sharp single Rilee Rossouw comes in for him," said DC skipper David Warner after winning the toss.

May 02, 19:00 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Toss Time

Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

May 02, 18:50 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Pitch Report

“We might get a little bit of rain, that is only the bad thing. It is the third time it is being used and the reason it is being used is because it is the best strip here and the final will be played on this strip as well. It’s a nice covering of grass but it’s thinned down a little bit. You might see a bit of cracks here and there. If you are getting around 180-190, you probably got a winning score batting first here. Essentially, it is a pretty flat and good surface overall," reckons Nick Knight.

May 02, 18:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Purple Cap List

May 02, 18:35 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Orange Cap List

May 02, 18:20 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: 3D Shankar has been on a roll - Vijay Shankar is having a great season this year, especially with the bat. So far, he has amassed 199 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 165.83. In the last game against KKR, he scored a blistering 24-ball 51 to help Gujarat complete the 180-run chase.

May 02, 17:55 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match for free?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live for free on JioCinema app and website.

May 02, 17:45 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: GT won the last face-off - Delhi Capitals were outsmarted by the Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter last month. After batting first, Delhi were restricted to 162/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat chased down the target with 6 wickets in hands and 11 balls to spare.

May 02, 17:25 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: ‘It’ll be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans’: Pravin Amre

“Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That’s why we have to give our best. It’s going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL," said DC Assistant coach Pravin Amre.

May 02, 17:15 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

May 02, 17:10 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will take place on May 2, Tuesday.

May 02, 17:00 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals Squad - David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

May 02, 16:50 hrs | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Titans Squad - Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

May 02, 16:40 hrs | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match no. 44, between Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and David Warner-led Delhi Capitals, in Ahmedabad.

