GT vs DC Probable XIs: Head to Head Record And Predicted Teams For IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals seemed to have found some rhythm after scripting two back-to-back wins in this season’s Indian Premier League. However, their comeback was short-lived as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Despite being in a dominant position with the bat, David Warner’s men ended up with a nine-run defeat at home.

With just four points from eight games, Delhi are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. In their next match, a lacklustre Delhi side will be up against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat and Delhi will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Meanwhile, Gujarat have displayed a terrific brand of cricket in the 16th edition of the IPL so far. After playing six matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side have faced just two defeats till now. Gujarat are currently enjoying an impressive three-match unbeaten run.

Head-to-head records

The two sides have so far faced each other on two occasions but Delhi have not yet succeeded in overpowering Gujarat. In their last meeting, Gujarat got the better of Delhi by six wickets.

Check Out GT vs DC Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

GT vs DC Full Squad

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here