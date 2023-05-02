GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans will aim to get one step closer to the playoffs when they welcome Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2023 assignment.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match on May 2 at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat have been in excellent form and have recorded six victories in eight appearances.

In their last match, Gujarat got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders, registering a commanding 7-wicket victory in the away outing.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, under their David Warner, have managed to win just two matches so far. The Capitals endured a close nine-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game which has kept them at the bottom of the pile.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be batting friendly. Looking at the previous IPL matches at the venue, the dew factor has been beneficial for the chasing teams.

So the captain winning the toss will be bowling first. Pacers can have some purchase with the new ball but the spinners will need to battle hard for wickets. The average first-innings total here is 163.5 and the chasing team has a superior winning percentage record.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly clear on May 2.

The wind speed will be around 6-10 km/h during the day. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 54-64 per cent.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

