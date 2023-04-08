GT vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Coverage on TV And Online

Kolkata Knight Riders are on a high after they opened their account in IPL 2023 with a win over Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore. The road ahead for them can be a tricky one as they face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader on April 9. The exciting fixture will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

After lifting the trophy last season, Gujarat Titans have continued their dream run in the IPL and remain unbeaten at the top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led side have the home ground advantage at Ahmedabad as well. But their power-packed batting line-up may face trouble against KKR’s formidable bowling department. The Kolkata-based franchise was able to dominate RCB thanks to the efforts of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma.

Gujarat have shown time and again that they are a team to be reckoned with when it comes to chasing, as they proved in their last fixture against Delhi Capitals. Whether they can outclass Kolkata’s bowling is the big question.

All in all, Sunday promises to be an exciting day for all cricket fans.

Ahead of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Sunday, April 9.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match start?

The game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will start at 3:30 pm.

How to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

The fixture between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match on TV?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Srikar Bharat, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Noor Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammad Shami, Sai Sudarshan, Dasun Shanaka, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (captain), Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Narayan Jagdeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma.

