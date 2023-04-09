GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans Aim to Continue Winning Start as They Host Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 14:09 IST
Ahmedabad, India
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates: The defending champions, Gujarat Titans will look to extend their winning spree when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. No. 13. Read More
“I mean, ultimately, you’ve got your allrounders’ position. But I think the fact that you’ve got the choice to have the extra batter or the extra bowler gives extra strength to the team. I’ve just come in the last couple of days, and I’m still trying to kind of get the concept of it, but it seems like it takes away the impact of all-rounders, takes their role away. That’s my understanding, where you can take six or seven frontline betters or six frontline bowlers. So, yeah, I mean, we’ll see how it goes as IPL goes on," David Miller said on Saturday.
GT and KKR have met once before during the last season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. A solid fifty from captain Hardik Pandya guided Gujarat to 156/9 in 20 overs. GT then put up a combined bowling display as they stopped KKR for 148/8 in 20 overs to win by eight runs.
Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 Match no. 13 - between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have made an impressive start to their title defense having won two matches in a row while KKR lost their season opener by a narrow margin before bouncing back to brush aside Royal Challengers Bangalore. GT’s form and KKR’s recent performance has set up the stage for a tasty IPL encounter at the world’s biggest cricket stadium today.
Gujarat Titans have been in a great zone this season so far. Young talents in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan rose to the occasion with substantial contributions in the previous games. With two young and in-form batters in the side, and a bowling department overflowing with the experience of pace bowlers Mohammed Shami, skipper Hardik Pandya and the craftiness of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, KKR could find the going tough in the away match.
While the likes of Shami, Rahid, and Alzarri Joseph have been effective, with the Indian pacer emerging as the leading wicket-taker with five scalps in the two games, the inability to contain runs in powerplay overs is something the bowling stalwart will have to figure out ahead of the clash against the two-time IPL champions.
KKR, on the other hand, have an interesting puzzle to solve before they take the field against Gujarat Titans. With Jason Roy being roped in to give the side a boost following the injury to regular captain Shreyas Iyer and the pullout of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, it remains to be seen how KKR fit the England opener after young Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s exploits at the top.
There is a likelihood that Roy will replace Gurbaz. However, the 81-run win against the star-studded RCB, aided by Shardul’s all-round show, the dream debut by Delhi teenager Suyash Sharma – who took 3/30 – and the brilliance of slow bowlers Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Sunil Narine (2/16) will give enough confidence to skipper Nitish Rana to go into the game with a positive frame of mind.
(With PTI Inputs)
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team