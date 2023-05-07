GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-captain, Head-To-Head Records For Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their clinical record against Lucknow Super Giants when the two sides square up against each other in an IPL 2023 clash on Sunday evening.

With 14 points from 10 matches, Gujarat continue to be at the top of the points table. In their last match, the defending IPL champions thrashed Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Lucknow are three points behind Gujarat in the IPL 2023 standings. After failing to secure a win in their last two games, Lucknow will now be aiming to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Fantasy Player Picks for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat opening batter Shubman Gill holds the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list. Pacer Mohammad Shami has been quite impressive.

The Gujarat pacer, with 18 wickets under his belt, is the current Purple Cap holder. So, selecting these two players for the fantasy team is certainly no-brainer. Lucknow stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya’s all-round abilities can prove to be handy at times. Presence of Pandya’s fellow teammates - Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis - will bolster the all-rounder’s section in the fantasy team.

GT vs LSG Head To Head Records

The two teams have so far met three times but Lucknow have not been able to register a win yet. In their last meeting earlier this season, Gujarat got the better of Lucknow by seven runs.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Krunal Pandya

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami

GT vs LSG Probable XIs

Gujarat: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miler, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

GT vs LSG Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

