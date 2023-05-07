GT vs LSG Highlights: Clinical Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 Runs

Hardik Pandya’s men reached 16 points in IPL 2023 points table, almost confirming their place in the playoffs as GT scored 227/2 after Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 94-run knock, Mohit Sharma picked up a 4-wicket spell to rattle LSG’s batters.

Lucknow Super Giants reached 117/2 after 13 overs, Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock trying to pull off mission impossible and a chase of 228. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma with 1 wicket each for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans got their first wicket against Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of Rashid Khan’s stunning catch. Lucknow Super Giants reached 92/1 after 9 overs, Quinton de Kock batting at 38 off 22, Deepak Hooda batting at 3 off 3. They need to chase 288, Mohit Sharma gave GT the first big breakthrough.

Lucknow Super Giants began their chase in sublime fashion, they reached 64/0 after 5 overs needing 228 to win, Kyle Mayers was batting at 36 off 19, Quinton de Kock batting at 24 off 11. LSG reached 72/0 after 6 overs. Gujarat Titans in search of their first wicket.

Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 94-run knock to guide Gujarat Titans to 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants. David Miller scored 21 off 12, Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs, while Wriddhiman Saha smashed 81 off 43 balls. Avesh Khan got one wicket, while Mohsin also got one scalp, Lucknow need 228 to win.

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya tried to carry Gujarat Titans past the 200-run mark, Gill batting at 72 off 38, Hardik Pandya batting at 25 off 14. Gujarat Titans 184/2 after 16 overs.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha helped Gujarat Titans reach 142/0 after 12 overs, Gill scored a fifty, Saha batting at 81 off 42 balls. Gill batting at 51 off 30 balls as they dominated Lucknow Super Giants bowlers.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Titans a sublime start after they were invited to bat first. Saha smashed a fifty in 20 balls, helping Gujarat Titans reach 78/0 after 6 overs, Shubman played second fiddle, GT off to a sensational start in the powerplay.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first, the LSG captain revealed that Naveen-ul-Haq will not be playing, however, Quinton de Kock starts for the first time in IPL 2023 season, Swapnil Singh will be making his LSG debut. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he wanted to bat first and with Joshua Little back for international duty with Ireland, Alzarri Joseph comes into GT’s playing XI.

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position on the top of the table as they face third-placed Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The contest pits the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – against each other. The latter will continue to lead Lucknow as KL Rahul has been officially ruled out of the IPL with a thigh injury and will soon undergo surgery. They will search for a victory away from home as they enter the contest after losing a low-scoring affair to Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

In their previous two games the batting unit has disappointed as the Lucknow side was unable to chase or put totals in excess of 130 on the board. They have blown hot and cold this season. While on the one hand, they have given commanding performances, they also have a self-destruct button, which goes off. LSG have no dearth of talent in their line up but the inconsistent form of their batters is hurting the team.

They have named the experienced Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul. Come Sunday, LSG will have to be at their best against a formidable GT bowling attack. In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, Afghan quick Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin department well.

The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a morale boosting nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, where all their departments fired in unison. The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely faltered this season.

Irish medium pacer Josh Little and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed have also been impactful in their debut season. The batters, who had an off day against Delhi Capitals, came back with vengeance in the last game to decimate the 119-run target in 13.5 overs.

The aim will be to continue the good run in the business end of the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here