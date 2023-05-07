GT vs LSG Highlights: Clinical Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 Runs

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 19:34 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Titans best placed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, they’ve reached 16 points and there are still some games to go. A total domination by the Titans today against Lucknow Super Giants. That’s it from us, do follow the evening game between SRH and RR.
Gujarat Titans defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs, GT reach 16 points in IPL 2023 table. LSG began well in the powerplay but were nowhere near GT ever since Kyle Mayers departed.
Mohit Sharma gets Ayush Badoni and then LSG skipper Krunal Pandya on the next ball, another special day for Mohit, LSG collapse again against LSG.
Another wicket, Ayush Badoni departs after scoring 21 in 11 balls, Gujarat Titans firmly in control of the match. Lucknow Super Giants now collapsing, LSG 166/6 after 18.5 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants lose their fifth wicket, Nicholas Pooran departs after scoring 3 off 6, a simple catch takes by Mohammed Shami from Noor Ahmad’s delivery, LSG have another nail in their coffin. Lucknow 153/5 after 17.2 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants need 76 to win in 18 balls, they failed to capitalize on the start provided by Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock, it’s all very difficult now, Ayush Badoni batting at 9 off 4. Nicholas Pooran batting at 3 off 5. Meanwhile, an expensive 12 run over from Shami.
Mission impossible becomes all the more steep now, Quinton de Kock has to depart after getting bowled, De Kock’s entertaining knock of 70 comes to an end, LSG 140/4 now. Rashid Khan completes his spell, 10 runs from the over, a maximum in the over, but LSG need near about 20 every over from now.
Marcus Stoinis departs, didn’t look in his groove today, and has to depart after scoring just 4 runs. Swings his bat looking to smash it down the park, slower delivery from Mohit, easy catch for short third where Shami will gladly take it up. LSG 130/3, Nicholas Pooran joins De Kock now.
Ever since the powerplay, Lucknow Super Giants have slowed down, Gujarat Titans have dominated the middle overs, LSG inching slowly to 121/2 after 14 overs. Another economical 4-run over, onus on Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock.
Lucknow Super Giants lose their second wicket, Deepak Hooda falls after scoring 11 runs, there was a little bit of pressure building, Quinton de Kock meanwhile reaches his fifty in 31 balls, LSG 114/2 after 12.2 overs, Mohammed Shami strikes, Gujarat Titans slowly growing into this contest slowly.
Lucknow Super Giants are struggling a bit, the boundaries have dried up a little bit, LSG 113/1 after 12 overs. Quinton de Kock 49 off 30, Deepak Hooda 11 off 10. 6 runs from the over of Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans have slowly put the brakes on the runs and boundaries somewhat.
Mohit Sharma continues to shine for Gujarat Titans, just 5 runs from the over, 19 runs in the last three overs, Gujarat Titans putting brakes on LSG’s batting. Asking rate nearing 14, Lucknow reach 107/1 after 11 overs. Quinton de Kock batting at 47 off 27, Deepak Hooda batting at 10 off 9.
Lucknow Super Giants have reached halfway in their chase and so far they are near about keeping up with the asking rate, Hardik Pandya concedes 10 runs in his over, a maximum on the last ball of the over from Quinton de Kock towards deep square leg. De Kock batting at 45 off 24, Deepak Hooda batting at 4 off 4.
Lucknow Super Giants jolted a first blow as they reach 92/1 after 9 overs, Deepak Hooda joins Quinton de Kock, Mohit Sharma helps his side revive their confident, GT pacer gives away just 4 runs and a crucial wicket of Kyle Mayers.
Kyle Mayers dismissed at 48, Rashid Khan dropped a catch earlier but he redeems himself with a stunning catch, he covered a lot of distance and then reached out and held on to the ball, Mayers departs, Gujarat Titans get their first breakthrough after 8.2 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants off to a flyer, they’ve reached 88/0 after just 8 overs, just the kind of start you need to chase down 228. Mayers is batting at 48 off 30, De Kock batting at 35 off 18. An expensive 12-run over from Noor Ahmad, including two boundaries, both from De Kock.
An eventful over from Rashid Khan, begins with a single, followed by two more singles and then GT with a huge appeal for LBW on Kyle Mayers. There’s a feint inside edge and Gujarat lose a review. Just 4 runs from the over, LSG 76/0 after 7 overs.
Noor Ahmad comes to bowl, gives away just 8 runs, two boundaries in the over both from Mayers who is racing to his fifty, Lucknow 72/0 after 6 overs. Mayers batting at 44 off 25, Quinton de Kock batting at 24 off 11.
Lucknow have gotten to a better start than Gujarat Titans in the powerplay, they reach 64/0 after 5 overs, Rashid Khan comes to bowl but concedes 14 runs, including a six and a boundary. De Kock batting at 24 off 11, Mayers batting at 36 off 19.
Hardik Pandya comes on to bowl his second over, gets welcome by two boundaries back to back from De Kock, on the fifth ball there was a chance for a catch but Rashid Khan couldn’t take the catch, goes down as a missed opportunity for a first breakthrough for Gujarat, another boundary from Mayers on the last ball to rub salt on the wounds. LSG 50/0 after 4 overs. Mayers is batting at 29 off 17, De Kock batting at 17 off 7.
Lucknow Super Giants now looking promising, Kyle Mayers in particular, he smashes three boundaries and a six against Shami, 19 runs from the over, Lucknow reach 35/0 after 3 overs. Mayers batting at 25 off 14, Quinton de Kock batting at 12 off 5.
Kyle Mayers attacks Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans skipper concedes a hat-trick of boundaries, lofts the first one over mid-off, second one towards deep mid wicket, and the last one towards fine leg on a bouncer. Closes out the over well, Lucknow Super Giants 16/0 after 2 overs.
Mohammed Shami has been in good form with the new ball, he begins well, gives away just 4 runs in the over. Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock will have to maximize the powerplay to chase down 228. Lucknow 4/0 after 1 over.
Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock opening for LSG, Mohammed Shami to start proceedings with the new ball.
Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers will be opening for Lucknow Super Giants, they need to chase 228, in KL Rahul’s absence can LSG notch a big win against an in-form Gujarat Titans bowling unit. GT need a win to all but confirm their place in the IPL playoffs today, stick around for the chase.
Gujarat Titans post 227/2 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants. Shubman Gill crucial once again with an unbeaten 94 run knock, David Miller scored 21 off 12. Earlier, Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs, while Wriddhiman Saha gave GT a perfect start with 81 off 43 balls. Lucknow need 228 to win.
Gujarat Titans reach 222/2 after 19.4 overs, Gill smashes a maximum on the very first ball of Yash Thakur, followed by a couple of runs, a single and then a boundary from David Miller.
Avesh Khan comes to bowl the penultimate over, starts with three singles, but then David Miller launches one down the park, smashes a massive six, followed by two runs. 11 runs from the over, Gujarat Titans reach 213/2. Miller batting at 16 off 10, Shubman Gill batting at 85 off 47. Six balls left, can GT go past 230?
Yash Thakur bowls a very economical 8-run over in the death, last 12 balls remaining, Gujarat Titans reach 202/2 after 18 overs. Shubman Gill is batting at 84 off 46, David Miller batting at 7 off 6.
Shubman Gill batting at 81 off 43 balls, he’ll be key if Gujarat Titans have to post a big total, they’re on the cusp of 200 here. 10 runs from the 17th over of Avesh, a boundary from Gill, and he’ll be looking for more of those.
Defending Champions Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position on the top of the table as they face third-placed Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The contest pits the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – against each other. The latter will continue to lead Lucknow as KL Rahul has been officially ruled out of the IPL with a thigh injury and will soon undergo surgery. They will search for a victory away from home as they enter the contest after losing a low-scoring affair to Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.
In their previous two games the batting unit has disappointed as the Lucknow side was unable to chase or put totals in excess of 130 on the board. They have blown hot and cold this season. While on the one hand, they have given commanding performances, they also have a self-destruct button, which goes off. LSG have no dearth of talent in their line up but the inconsistent form of their batters is hurting the team.
They have named the experienced Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul. Come Sunday, LSG will have to be at their best against a formidable GT bowling attack. In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, Afghan quick Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin department well.
The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a morale boosting nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, where all their departments fired in unison. The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely faltered this season.
Irish medium pacer Josh Little and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed have also been impactful in their debut season. The batters, who had an off day against Delhi Capitals, came back with vengeance in the last game to decimate the 119-run target in 13.5 overs.
The aim will be to continue the good run in the business end of the tournament.
(With PTI Inputs)
News18 Live Blog Team