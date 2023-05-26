GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming Qualifier 2 clash in Ahmedabad, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will square off against the reigning IPL champions, the Gujarat Titans. Although Gujarat Titans stumbled against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, their top position in the league stage grants them another opportunity to contend for the coveted trophy, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

With their sights now set on Qualifier 2, the Gujarat Titans will be hosting the triumphant team from the Eliminator, a match that unfolded at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, showcased an authoritative display in Chennai, delivering a resounding victory over Lucknow that undoubtedly bolstered their confidence.

Fantasy Player Picks for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill has been in good form - he will be a key player for the hosts in this pressure game against Mumbai Indians. He has been in sterling form in Ahmedabad and once again will be needed to take up the mantle and put pressure on the MI bowling. He can be the captain of your fantasy side.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav will be keen to be back in Ahmedabad and on a true batting strip, will be the key man at the top of the order. He will be the big wicket in the middle order and if gets going, he can take down Gujarat’s formidable bowling attack. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

In the head-to-head battle between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, both the sides look evenly matched. MI hold the slight edge - they have won 2 out of the 3 matches that the sides have played against one another so far in the tournament.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal

GT vs MI Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

GT vs MI Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c) Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff