GT vs MI Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV, Online

After suffering a 15-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 23) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Gujarat Titans are eager to make a strong comeback. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians secured a convincing 81-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (May 24) at the same venue.

Now, these two teams are set to face each other for the third time this season, with the highly anticipated encounter taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match will mark the eighth game hosted by the stadium this season. The Gujarat Titans have had a decent record at home, winning five matches and losing three so far.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 26, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indians IPL 2023 match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

GT vs MI Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Ramandeep Singh