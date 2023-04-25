GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Crush Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs for their fifth win of IPL 2023. Batting first, GT posted a mammoth 206/7 and then limited MI to 152/9 to take the second spot on the points table.

For MI, Nehal Wadhera top-scored with 40 while for GT Noor Ahmad took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma took two wickets each.

Shubman Gill scored a brisk half-century before David Miller and Abhinav Manohar led a late flourish to power GT to a a big total. Gill made 56, Miller hit 46 off 22 while Manohar belted 42 off 21.

Gujarat Titans lost opener Wriddhiman Saha early to Arjun Tendulkar before Shubman Gill lead a solid recovery to help GT reach 50/1 in Powerplay. However, Piyush Chawla then struck with the first delivery of the 7th over to remove GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against GT in an IPL 2023 clash on Tuesday. MI have made a couple of changes bringing in Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya in place of Jofra Archer and Hrithik Shokeen respectively. GT have included Joshua Little in their eleven for the match.

Hardik Pandya will leading Gujarat Titans, a team he led to IPL title on debut last year against his former franchise Mumbai Indians, a team with which he won four titles before making the switch. He would have fond memories of playing for a team that contributed towards his rise but tonight, those will safely locked up in a corner of his brain which will be busy plotting MI’s downfall at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have won four of their six matches so far in IPL 2023. One of their defeat was thanks to a manic last-over that saw KKR’s Rinku Singh blasting five sixes in a row to secure an unlikely win for his team. The other defeat was not so dramatic as RR finally pulled one back against them after losing three matches last season including the final.

MI are a team in ascendancy. But they have problems to address, especially their death overs bowling which cost them dearly against PBKS. Conceding 96 runs in the final five overs is a crime. MI were guilty of it which resulted in a 13-run defeat at home. Captain Rohit Sharma knows this and would want it to be rectified as the race for the playoffs heats up.

The two teams have clashed just once so far – MI edging past by five runs as GT failed to score 9 runs in the final over.

GT are coming into this match with a jailbreak of their own as they defended 135 against Lucknow Super Giants who lost after being 106/`1 at one stage and lost as many as four wickets in the final over.

“Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a close win gives us a lot of boosting in games to come. If you look at the next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back and so it’s a good time to step it up and be ready for every challenge,” GT middle-order batter David Miller said on match eve.

GT certainly will hope to carry the momentum.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here