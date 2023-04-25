GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Crush Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 00:00 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Titans outclassed Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night for their fifth win of IPL 2023. Batting first, GT were powered by a sublime fifty from opener Shubman Gill who made 56. And then David Miller and Abhinav Manohar took over after MI seemed to have brought things under control. Miller made 46 while Manhor scored 42. Rahul Tewatia then struck 20 not out off five deliveries as GT finished with 207/6 in 20 overs. MI needed to go big from the Powerplay itself but it wasn’t to be. They lost captain Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya in the second over and hobbled to 29/1 in six overs. Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav got the starts but both fell while trying to accelerate. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad shared five wickets between them as MI were reduced to 59/5. The asking rate kept rising and MI finished with 152/9 in 20 overs.
That’s it. Eight runs and a wicket in the 20th over of Mumbai Indians innings, bowled by Mohit Sharma. MI finish with 152/9. Gujarat Titans with a big 55-run win at home and climb up to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. An all-round display. GT are the first team to defend a total at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season.
WICKET! Arjun Tendulkar brought up Mumbai Indians with a six. And then later holes out on 13 off 9. MI 152/9 in 19.4 overs, chasing 208.
Five singles from the 19th over, bowled by Joshua Little. Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff are the two MI batters. MI 144/8 in 19 overs, chasing 208. They need 64 off the final over.
WICKET! Mohit Sharma strikes to get rid of Nehal Wadhera on 40. A fine cameo from the youngster. This was full and Wadhera went for a scoop but Mohammed Shami takes an easy catch at short fine leg. MI 137/8 in 17.4 overs, chasing 208.
WICKET! Piyush Chawla has been run out on 18. A full and wide delivery from Mohit Sharma and Chawla can only watch it going past him but doesn’t realise Nehal Wadhera has taken off for a bye. Replays show he had passed Chawla when Mohit calmly took the bails off at the non-striker’s end. MI 135/7 in 17.1 overs, chasing 208.
A drive off the sixth delivery of the over of Mohammed Shami and a sloppy effort from Hardik Pandya results in a four. 6 runs in it. MI 135/6 in 17 overs, chasing 208.
DROPPED! Captain Hardik Pandya backpedals but fails to hold onto a catch of Nehal Wadhera off Mohammed Shami. A short delivery outside off and Wadhera wanted to go over point. Pandya lost his balance and dropped the catch.
A six each to Nehal Wadhera and Piyush Chawla in the over of Mohit Sharma who has leaked 17 runs in his second over. Wadhera cleared deep backward square leg boundary while Chawla went over long-on. Mohit has given away 26 runs in his two over so far. MI 129/6 in 16 overs, chasing 208.
Joshua Little finally introduced into the attack. And Nehal Wadhera greets him with a cut for four to sweeper cover. Little’s fifth delivery is slow and short. Wadhera pulls it way for a biggie. 13 runs from the over. Wadhera moves to 26 off 13. MI 112/6 in 15 overs, chasing 208.
Piyush Chawla has walked in next. GT introduce Mohit Sharma into the attack now. His fourth delivery is outside off and Chawla drives through covers for a four. 9 runs from the over. MI 99/5 in 14 overs, chasing 208.
WICKET! Noor Ahmad has the last laugh. His over started on an expensive note with Nehal Wadhera hitting a four and a six off the first two deliveries. And then Suryakumar Yadav swept a full toss to deep square leg region for a four. Noor then bowled a length delivery which Surya ended up punching back to the bowler who took a nice catch. SKY scored 23 off 12. MI 90/6 in 13 overs, chasing 208.
Suryakumar Yadav starts to get going. He targets Rashid Khan’s final over of the night. First up is a reverse sweep past the keeper for a four. He went for a reverse sweep again but this time missed it and the umpire gave him LBW. SKY went for the DRS and ultra-edge showed a spike. Decision overturned. And then SKY punched one away through long-on for a four. And then lofted the final over covers for a six. 16 runs from the over. MI 75/5 in 12 overs, chasing 208.
WICKET! Mumbai Indians are collapsing in Ahmedabad. Noor Ahmad delivers a low full toss to Tim David who fails to get the connection right and holes out in the deep to Abhinav Manohar. A two-ball duck for the Aussie tonight. MI 59/5 in 10.4 overs, chasing 208.
WICKET! Noor Ahmad sends back Cameron Green on 33. Another blow to Mumbai Indians. Green goes for a wild slog and misses the ball completely to be bowled by the left-arm spinner. MI 59/4 in 10.2 overs, chasing 208.
Just five runs from the third over of Rashid Khan. Mumbai Indians continue to struggle in this chase. They have managed 58/3 in 10 overs and need to score 150 off 60 now.
Suryakumar Yadav has joined Cameron Green. These two will have to stitch a big partnership and get moving right away. They have managed just 53/2 in 9 overs. Scoring at just 5.89 run per over, need to score over 14 runs per over now.
A full delivery from Noor Ahmad and Cameron Green pumps it over the bowler’s head for a flat six. That also brings up MI’s 50 in 8.3 overs.
WICKET! A massive wicket for Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan was ultra-confident that he has got rid of Tilak Varma. He was signaling for DRS himself after the on-field umpire turned down the LBW appeal. Hardik Pandya agrees before making an exaggerated T signal. No spike on ultra-edge as Tilak gets beaten on the inside edge and ball tracker predicts it would have hit the stumps. Tilak scored 2 off 3. MI 45/3 in 8 overs, chasing 208. Time-out.
WICKET! Ishan Kishan has holed out on 13 off 21. He was unable to find boundaries. He tried taking on Rashid Khan to break the shackles. Was gifted a half-tracker and went for a big shot. However, failed to get it right to send the ball soaring high in the air. Josh Little came running in and took an impressive catch. MI 43/2 in 7.3 overs, chasing 208.
Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad introduced after the Powerplay. Cameron Green shows his power as he launches the third delivery over long-on for a big six. A good over this from MI - they would want more of these. 12 runs from it. MI 42/1 in 7 overs, chasing 208.
Spin introduced in Rashid Khan for the final over of Powerplay. And just three singles from the first over of the leggie. Cameron Green on 12 off 11, Ishan Kishan on 10 off 17. MI 29/1 in 6 overs, chasing 208.
Finally Ishan Kishan gets a boundary and this should help his confidence a bit. A short delivery from Mohammed Shami and the lefty pulls it away to midwicket for a four. Follows it with a double. 8 runs from the over. MI 26/1 in 5 overs, chasing 208.
Hardik Pandya continues. Starts with two dot balls in a row. And then Cameron Green says it’s enough as he backs away to send the third soaring over long-off for a six - the first boundary of MI innings. A couple follows and then Pandya unleashes a vicious bouncer which lifted off the surface sharply as Green evaded it. However, the height was too much even for a leaping Wriddhiman Saha with the ball running away for four byes. 12 runs from it. MI 18/1 in 4 overs, chasing 208.
Runs are coming at a premium for Mumbai Indians right now. Cameron Green has joined Ishan Kishan in the middle. And just 2 singles in the second over of Mohammed Shami. MI 6/1 in 3 overs, chasing 208.
WICKET! Hardik Pandya gets rid of his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma cheaply. Rohit went for a short-arm jab and gets a leading edge. He started walking back much before Pandya completed the formality by accepting an easy catch. A big blow to MI. Rohit scored 2. MI 4/1 in 2 overs, chasing 208.
Mohammed Shami starts with a swinging delivery which Rohit Sharma tried reaching for but couldn’t. A wide was called. And then Shami allowed just one run off his legitimate six deliveries. 2 runs in total. MI 2/0 in 1 over, chasing 208.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are the two MI openers. Mohammed Shami with the new ball. The target for the visitors is 208. A big task but they have the batters to do that. Here we go!
Rashid Khan takes a couple off the final delivery as Gujarat Titans finish with 207/6 in 20 overs. Two consecutive sixes from Rahul Tewatia in it and 19 runs came from it. Another death overs blowout from Mumbai Indians. Tonight they have conceded 77 runs between over no 16 and over no 20.
WICKET! David Miller pulls one from Jason Behrendorff and the ball goes miles into the Ahmedabad sky and Suryakumar Yadav settles underneath it to complete the catch. Miller blasted 46 off 22. GT 205/6 in 19.5 overs.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs for their fifth win of IPL 2023. Batting first, GT posted a mammoth 206/7 and then limited MI to 152/9 to take the second spot on the points table.
For MI, Nehal Wadhera top-scored with 40 while for GT Noor Ahmad took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma took two wickets each.
Shubman Gill scored a brisk half-century before David Miller and Abhinav Manohar led a late flourish to power GT to a a big total. Gill made 56, Miller hit 46 off 22 while Manohar belted 42 off 21.
Gujarat Titans lost opener Wriddhiman Saha early to Arjun Tendulkar before Shubman Gill lead a solid recovery to help GT reach 50/1 in Powerplay. However, Piyush Chawla then struck with the first delivery of the 7th over to remove GT skipper Hardik Pandya.
MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against GT in an IPL 2023 clash on Tuesday. MI have made a couple of changes bringing in Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya in place of Jofra Archer and Hrithik Shokeen respectively. GT have included Joshua Little in their eleven for the match.
Hardik Pandya will leading Gujarat Titans, a team he led to IPL title on debut last year against his former franchise Mumbai Indians, a team with which he won four titles before making the switch. He would have fond memories of playing for a team that contributed towards his rise but tonight, those will safely locked up in a corner of his brain which will be busy plotting MI’s downfall at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have won four of their six matches so far in IPL 2023. One of their defeat was thanks to a manic last-over that saw KKR’s Rinku Singh blasting five sixes in a row to secure an unlikely win for his team. The other defeat was not so dramatic as RR finally pulled one back against them after losing three matches last season including the final.
MI are a team in ascendancy. But they have problems to address, especially their death overs bowling which cost them dearly against PBKS. Conceding 96 runs in the final five overs is a crime. MI were guilty of it which resulted in a 13-run defeat at home. Captain Rohit Sharma knows this and would want it to be rectified as the race for the playoffs heats up.
The two teams have clashed just once so far – MI edging past by five runs as GT failed to score 9 runs in the final over.
GT are coming into this match with a jailbreak of their own as they defended 135 against Lucknow Super Giants who lost after being 106/`1 at one stage and lost as many as four wickets in the final over.
“Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a close win gives us a lot of boosting in games to come. If you look at the next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back and so it’s a good time to step it up and be ready for every challenge,” GT middle-order batter David Miller said on match eve.
GT certainly will hope to carry the momentum.
News18 Live Blog Team