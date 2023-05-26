GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Ton-up Gill, Five-star Mohit Help Gujarat Titans Reach Final With Emphatic Win Over Mumbai Indians

His timing and stroke play was silky smooth while hitting ten sixes and seven fours in taking Mumbai’s bowlers to cleaners all over the park. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While Titans made two changes in their XI as Joshua Little and Sai Sudarshan returned to the side replacing Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande. While Mumbai Indians made a change as Kumar Kartikeya returned to the XI. We are just two matches away from getting the champions of IPL 2023 as Chennai Super Kings have already sealed a place in the final while Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will battle it out on Friday to book the second and last spot to face MS Dhoni and Co. Mumbai Indians have a rich experience of playing the high-pressure matches as they have won the IPL title five times, while Gujarat Titans won the title on their first attempt last season and raring to double it in consecutive years. The two teams have faced each other twice this season and shared two points each in the league stage. While Friday’s contest is going to be a high-pressure contest and the team who manages to hold their nerves will go through and face Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Mumbai Indians have the winning momentum as they outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator contest while Titans have the home advantage as they played seven matches this season at Narendra Modi Stadium. The form of Shubman Gill is the key for Titans as he has been scoring consistently well for them in the last few matches and leading the batting unit when others are struggling a bit. Hardik Pandya also needs to find his mojo back as he has not been able to perform at his best this season. While Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan have been doing the job for them with the ball but the task to stop the in-form Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up won’t be easy for them.

While despite restricting LSG to a below-par total at Chepauk, Mumbai Indians’ bowling still remain a weak link. Akash Madhwal has flourished in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the pace department while other pacers Jason Behrendorff and Chris Jordan have struggled to perform consistently.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.