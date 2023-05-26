GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Ton-up Gill, Five-star Mohit Help Gujarat Titans Reach Final With Emphatic Win Over Mumbai Indians

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 00:02 IST
Ahmedabad, India
GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill slammed a sensational 129 off 60 balls, his third century of IPL 2023 and powered Gujarat Titans to a mammoth 233/3 against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. After rain delayed the start of play by 30 minutes, Gill put on a six-hitting exhibition in Ahmedabad. Read More
Fifer for Mohit Sharma as Gujarat Titans bundled out Mumbai Indians for 171. Sensational from Gujarat Titans as they completely outclassed Mumbai Indians in all three departments. Kumar Kartikeya was the last man down as Mohit got the better of him courtesy another catch by David Miller. It was Shubman Gill who laid the foundation of a massive victory and the bowlers didn’t waste it. Gujarat Titans (233/3) beat Mumbai Indians (171) by 62 runs to set-up IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings
OUT! Mohit Sharma is not stopping for anybody as he gets another one here in the same fashion. Piyush Chawla went for a big shot and got caught by David Miller. Mumbai Indians 9 down. MI 162/9 in 16.3 overs
Another one bites the dust as Mohit Sharma gets his third of the night as Chris Jordan departs for just 2. Dismal batting performance from Mumbai Indians as wickets galore in Ahmedabad. MI 161/8 in 16.1 overs
Rashid Khan strikes again and gets the better of Tim David for two. It’s almost a final nail in the coffin as Gujarat Titans can smell a massive win now. Nothing is working for Mumbai Indians as misery continues for Mumbai Indians. MI 158/7 in 15.3 overs
OUT! Another wicket for Mohit Sharma! Vishnu Vinod departs for 5 only. Mumbai Indians wobble in the chase and nothing is going in their favour now. MI 156/6 in 14.5 overs
OUT! Suryakumar Yadav went for a scoop shot but Mohit Sharma hits the bulls-eye. Massive wicket and with this Mumbai Indians’ hopes are almost gone. Mohit Sharma delivered once again this season as Suryakumar Yadav was in disbelief. MI 155/5 in 14.3 overs
A trademark Suryakumar Yadav shot to complete his half-century. He is keeping Mumbai Indians alive in this chase and only he can pull off a miraculous effort from here to take his team over the line. He can make this happen and Mumbai Indians are relying heavily on him. MI 149/4 in 14 overs
A good over from Noor Ahmad here as only six runs came off it. A boundary came off the first ball but Mumbai Indians failed to capitalise and managed to get just two runs off the next five balls. The required run rate is jumped over 14. MI 134/4 in 13 overs
Josh Little makes an instant impact and castles in-form Cameron Green for 30. The Irish pacer took just two deliveries to strike in the all-important clash as he hits the timber to put Mumbai Indians on backfoot once again. Mumbai Indians have lost too many wickets now. MI 124/4 in 11.2 overs
Another good over for Mumbai Indians as 13 runs came off Noor Ahmad’s over. Things are looking good for Mumbai Indians after a long time. Cameron Green is clearing the boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav is finding the gaps. MI 123/3 in 11 overs
A good over for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar Yadav hit a couple of boundaries while Cameron Green also found one. 15 runs came of Rashid Khan’s over which is a rare sight but Mumbai Indians are back in the game with this partnership. MI 110/3 in 10 overs
Cameron Green smashed Noor Ahmad for a maximum. 18 runs came off the last two overs and it’s not a bad thing for Mumbai’s point of view. They are keeping themselves alive in this chase as Suryakumar Yadav and Green are in the middle. Gujarat are at the top but anything can happen. MI 95/3 in 9 overs
A tidy over from Noor Ahmad as only five runs came off it. The pressure is mounting on Mumbai Indians as they have lost too many wickets in the chase. They still have the firepower but only a miraculous effort can take them over the line from here. MI 77/3 in 7 overs
Cameron Green has come out to bat.
OUT! Rashid Khan cleans up Tilak Varma to put Mumbai Indians on backfoot. Varma was looking in sublime touch but then he met the best in the business and went for a sweep shot as Rashid hit the timber. A good powerplay for MI in terms of run rate but they have lost three wickets which is a worrying sign. Tilak Varma departs for 43. MI 72/3 in 6 overs
Tilak Varma is not stopping for anyone here and he looks like a man on a mission. It seems like Mumbai Indians are still very much in the game. Varma puts Shami under pressure. 24 runs came off the over as Tilak smashed four fours and a six alongside a double. Sensational batting. MI 65/2 in 5 overs
Despite the early blows, Tilak Varma is on fire here. He has already smashed a couple of sixes. Suryakumar Yadav also found a boundary. The current run rate is over 10 but Mumbai Indians have lost two wickets and there is uncertainty over Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan’s participation. MI 41/2 in 4 overs
Bad to worse for Mumbai Indians as Rohit Sharma departs for 8. Mohammad Shami hit the deck hard and Rohit Sharma failed to time it and edged it high in the air and got caught by Josh Little. Massive blow for Mumbai Indians in the mammoth chase. They have lost two wickets and one in-form batter is retired hurt. While the assigned opener didn’t come to open after injuring his eye. MI 21/2 in 2.2 overs
Cameron Green retired hurt for 4 after getting hit by Hardik Pandya on elbow
Hardik Pandya hits on Cameron Green’s elbow as the Mumbai Indians medical staff is running in the middle to check the batter. Mumbai Indians need Green in this chase but the batter is looking in pain here.
OUT! No show from Mumbai Indians Impact Player as Nehal Wadhera departs for just 4. Mohammad Shami once again shines with the new ball and gets an edge from Wadhera’s bat to draw the first blood. Big blow for Mumbai Indians early in the mammoth chase. MI 5/1 in 0.5 over
Mumbai Indians’ Nehal Wadhera is the Impact Player as he replaced Akash Madhwal. Josh Little replaced Shubman Gill as Gujarat Titans’ Impact Player.
Rohit Sharma and Nehal Wadhera are out in the middle for the mammoth chase. Mohammad Shami has the ball in hand.
Hardik Pandya finishes with a six as Gujarat Titans post a mammoth 233/3 in 20 overs. A sensational knock from Shubman Gill as he just blew away Mumbai Indians at his favourite venue. He scored 129 runs and made a mockery of Mumbai Indians bowling attack. While he got good support from Sai Sudarshan who scored 43. While Hardik Pandya gave a finishing touch with an unbeaten 28-run knock. Gujarat Titans 233/3 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (Shubman Gill 129, Sai Sudharsan 43)
Another tidy penultimate over Akash Madhwal as only nine runs came off it. Hardik Pandya did hit a six on the first ball but Gujarat Titans failed to take advantage of it and just managed to score three more from 5 balls. GT 214/4 in 19 overs
A very good over from Jason Behrendorff here! Maybe it’s time for a tactical retired out call for Sai Sudarshan but he hit a four on the last ball to put doubts in the management’s minds. GT 205/2 in 18 overs
A special innings has come to an end. Shubman Gill departs for 129. He went for a big shot and this time Tim David finally managed to hold onto it. One of the best knocks in IPL Playoffs history. Mumbai Indians players are very relieved after watching Shubman Gill taking a long walk back towards the pavilion. GT 192/2 in 16.5 overs
Ishan Kishan is out of the field after getting hit on the eye! He collided with Chris Jordan
Three boundaries in Chris Jordan’s over as 17 runs came off the over. Gujarat Titans can go for a 250 from here. They have the firepower and wickets in their hand to think about it. Mumbai Indians are already looking clueless against the two batters in the middle. GT 183/1 in 16 overs
Shubman Gill is just not stopping here. After completing his century, he smashed Cameron Green for a couple of sixes and a four in the same over. Absolutely sensational from the classiest player this season. GT 166/1 in 15 overs
Mumbai Indians have the winning momentum as they outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator contest while Titans have the home advantage as they played seven matches this season at Narendra Modi Stadium. The form of Shubman Gill is the key for Titans as he has been scoring consistently well for them in the last few matches and leading the batting unit when others are struggling a bit. Hardik Pandya also needs to find his mojo back as he has not been able to perform at his best this season. While Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan have been doing the job for them with the ball but the task to stop the in-form Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up won’t be easy for them.
While despite restricting LSG to a below-par total at Chepauk, Mumbai Indians’ bowling still remain a weak link. Akash Madhwal has flourished in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the pace department while other pacers Jason Behrendorff and Chris Jordan have struggled to perform consistently.
Teams
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.
News18 Live Blog Team