GT vs MI Probable XIs: Head to Head Record And Predicted Teams For Gujarat vs Mumbai, IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 35th match of the IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT come into this match after having won their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling fashion.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

On the other hand, MI went down against the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. While GT need their batting to click against Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and side need to be far-more disciplined with the ball, especially in the death overs.

GT vs MI Head to Head Record

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other just once so far. MI beat them by five runs.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Check Out GT vs MI Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

GT vs MI Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here