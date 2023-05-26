GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

GT vs MI IPL 2023 pitch and weather report: The stage is all set for an enthralling showdown in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between a spirited Gujarat Titans (GT) and the mighty Mumbai Indians (MI). GT encountered a setback in Qualifier 1 against CSK, but they will be keen to bounce back and make a comeback against the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions, MI, have been riding a wave of success, as demonstrated by their commanding 81-run victory over LSG. With another triumph within their grasp, MI stands poised to seize an unprecedented opportunity of claiming their sixth IPL trophy.

The conditions in Ahmedabad could assist the stroke makers, the bowling attack of both sides will be under scrutiny, and this is where Gujarat Titans hold a slight advantage.

Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last IPL game in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans put in a dominant performance with the bat and posted 188 runs. SRH put up a spirited fight but were restricted to 154 in their 20 overs.

What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium is 167 runs.

GT vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other three times in the IPL. While Mumbai has won two matches, Gujarat Titans has managed to win one match.

GT vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi is a batting beauty and will assist stroke-makers. There will also be assistance for fast bowlers who hit the deck and look to extract bounce. Dew could be a big factor and this could prompt the captain winning the toss to chase.

Weather Report:

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to set fair on May 26. The temperature is expected to be around 36°C on the match day with 43% humidity and 19 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.