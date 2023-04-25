GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Gujarat Weather Forecast And Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Action returns to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans take on the Mumbai Indians in an exciting IPL 2023 fixture.

MI suffered a defeat in a high-scoring contest against the Punjab Kings which ended their three-match winning streak. Their death overs bowling needs improvement and MI will be hoping Jofra Archer to step up.

On the other hand, the GT are once again operating like a well-oiled machine. There are some holes in their batting order, but the bowling has been fantastic. With Mohit Sharma hitting his stride, captain Hardik Pandya seems to have all bases covered. He now needs his batters to be more consistent and mindful of the conditions.

GT need their top order to give them a platform for the likes of David Miller.

Shubman Gill will be the key for them.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium could again be batting friendly. It has been a high-scoring venue for T20 matches. Captain winning the toss could well elect to bowl first considering there will be dew later on.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is set clear on April 25. The temperature will hover between 26 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds will be around 10-15 kmph and the humidity will be around 19-24 percent.

GT vs MI Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

