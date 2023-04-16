GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer Fifties Guide Rajasthan Royals to Three-wicket Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 23:57 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Highlights GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer struck quickfire fifties to star in a thrilling three-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals over defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. RR made a slow start to their chase and then lost few wickets which put them on the backfoot before Samson revived their chase with a flurry of sixes. Read More
Sanju Samson top-scored with 60 while Shimron Hetmyer made an unbeaten 56 off 26 in Rajasthan Royals’ three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 clash on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. Chasing 178, RR slipped to 55/4 at one stage before captain Samson revived their innings with a blistering half-century. Following his dismissal, Hetmyer took charge and with a little help from Ravichandran Ashwin, took RR over the line with four deliveries to spare. For GT, Shami took 3/25 while Rashid Khan took 2/46. GT had lost two wickets early as well but Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya stitched a superb partnership for the third wicket in a sharp recovery. Plenty of GT batters got the start but none could convert. Gill fell on 45 before David Miller provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 46 to help them finishing with a challenging 177/7. For RR, Sandeep Sharma took 2/25. This was the first time in four attempts that RR have beaten GT.
Sealed With a SIX! Shirmon Hetmyer doesn’t wait long. He took a couple off the first delivery of the over from Noor Ahmad which also helped him to a 25-ball fifty. And with five needed off five, he goes big with a flat six over midwicket to seal a three-wicket win for RR. Superb innings from Hetmyer - remains unbeaten on 56 off 26.
WICKET! This game continues to swing. Ravichandran Ashwin had done enough to put RR in a comfortable position with a four and six off successive deliveries from Mohammed Shami. And then he opens the face of his bat to offer a dolly to Rahul Tewatia at backward point and cannot believe what he has done. Ashwin out on 10 off 3. RR 171/7 in 18.5 overs, chasing 178.
WICKET! Rajasthan Royals lose Dhruv Jurel for 18 - a handy cameo. He had just launched a six off Mohammed Shami and then went for the hook shot off a bouncer but Mohit Sharma took a good running catch from fine leg. This game continues to swing from one end to another. RR 161/6 in 18.2 overs, chasing 178.
Shimron Hetmyer pulls one to fine leg for a four after Rashid Khan strays onto the pads. And then misses a big hit before getting the connection off the fifth delivery to send the ball soaring over long-on for a six. A couple off the final makes it 13 runs from the over. RR 155/5 in 18 overs, chasing 178.
Noor Ahmad continues. Dhruv Jurel goes for a drive square of the wicket and gets an outside edge as Rashid Khan cannot prevent this from touching the boundary. Then later, Jurel tries to steal a leg bye but the Shimron Hetmyer has to hurry a bit. A direct hit and he was gone as replays showed. 8 runs from it. RR 142/5 in 17 overs, chasing 178.
Having gotten a leading edge away for a six earlier in the over, Shimron Hetmyer launches the final delivery for a six as well - a big drive over long-on. 20 runs from the over. RR 134/5 in 16 overs, chasing 178.
An attempted yorker from Alzarri Joseph but it turns into a high full toss and Shimron Hetmyer just about gets his bat in front to save himself. A leading edge follows and strangely Mohammed Shami at third man region allows the ball to go over for a six. Umpire signals for a no ball but Hardik Pandya challenges and gets it reversed. RR 122/5 in 15.2 overs, chasing 178.
WICKET! He has been leaking runs but Noor Ahmad has removed the big threat of Sanju Samson. He gets his first IPL wicket in the RR captain who ends up miscuing an airy drive to hole out to David Miller. Samson scored 60 off 32. RR 114/5 in 15 overs, chasing 178.
A single to bring up his 19th IPL fifty. Sanju Samson has played a captain’s innings tonight. His presence will be key to RR’s chances.
Alzarri Joseph brought back for a wicket but Shimron Hetmyer says, I want to have a share of the pie too. He gets one in his slot and launches it over square leg to just about clear the fielder for a six. And later, he launches a low full toss to midwicket region for four more. 15 runs from it. A couple of really good overs for RR. Score 101/4 in 15 overs, chasing 178.
With a double, Shimron Hetmyer brings up Rajasthan Royals’ 100 in 13.5 overs. They still need 78 to win with six wickets in hand.
Wow! That’s some breathtaking stuff from Sanju Samson. He has targeted the perhaps the most difficult bowler to deal with in GT attack - Rashid Khan. Goes big not one or twice but three times in a row to clear the boundary for as many sixes. 20 runs from the over. The first over long-off, the second over midwicket and the third over long-on. He moves to 48 off 27. RR 86/4 in 13 overs, chasing 178.
Two dot balls to start his second over followed by four singles. Another good over from Mohit Sharma. Shimron Hetmyer must count himself lucky as his miscued pull landed in no-man’s land. RR 66/4 in 12 overs, chasing 178. The asking rate is now 14 per over.
Sanju Samson takes charge. A slightly short delivery from Rashid Khan and Samson launches into the Ahmedabad orbit employing a pull for a six over midwicket. 9 runs and a wicket in the over. RR 62/4 in 11 overs, chasing 178.
OUT! Rashid Khan gets another one. This time he sends Riyan Parag on a long walk back to the RR dug-out. With the pressure of improving run rate mounting, Parag decided to attack Rashid and went to clear long-off but David Miller does well to take a good low catch. Parag scored 5. RR 55/4 in 10.3 overs, chasing 178.
Runs are coming at a premium for Rajasthan Royals. Mohit Sharma introduced into the attack now and off his first over came just three singles. Sanju Samson batting on 20 off 18, Riyan Parag on 4 off 5. RR 53/3, chasing 178. They need 125 off 60 deliveries.
With a single, new batter Riyan Parag brings up Rajasthan Royal’s 50 in 8.6 overs.
WICKET! Rashid Khan weaves his magic. A googly as Devdutt Padikkal charges forward, goes for a big shot, gets a leading edge and at short third man, Mohit Sharma accepts an easy catch. Padikkal throws away a good start on 26. RR 47/3 in 8.3 overs, chasing 178.
Hardik Pandya goes for a review after a not out lbw decision off his own bowling. No bat involved as ultra edge clears but the ball would have missed the leg stump as per the ball-tracker. And then Sanju Samson responds with a gentle push through covers for a delightful boundary. 8 runs from the over. RR 46/2 in 8 overs, chasing 178. Time-out. RR need 132 off 72.
A productive over for Rajasthan Royals as they take 12 runs off Alzarri Joseph. Captain Sanju Samson struck a six thanks to a superb pull while Devdutt Padikkal lofted on over extra cover for a four. RR 38/2 in 6 overs, chasing 178.
Devdutt Padikkal with a big drive over extra cover for his second six of the night. That turned out to be the only scoring shot in the over of Hardik Pandya whose 18 deliveries have cost GT just 16 runs and a wicket. RR 26/2 in five overs, chasing 178.
DROPPED! Shubman Gill drops the catch of Devdutt Padikkal in the slips. Devdutt Padikkal chases after a wide delivery from Mohammed Shami, gets a thick outside edge but the ball bursts through Gill. This came right after Padikkal flicked the fifth delivery for a six. 7 runs from it. RR 20/2 in 5 overs, chasing 178.
Hardik Pandya continues. The first delivery is on the pads and Devdutt Padikkal flicks it away to midwicket region for a four. The final delivery of the over is then cut away by Sanju Samson for a four through backward point region. 9 runs from it. RR 13/2 in 4 overs, chasing 178.
WICKET! Some celebrations from Mohammed Shami. He’s usually contained in his wicket celebrations but this time he lets it out. Came in sharply as Jos Buttler lined up for a scoop and was beaten all ends with the off stump taking a walk. Buttler out for a five-ball duck. RR 4/2 in 2.5 overs, chasing 178.
Hardik Pandya is getting the ball to move. Devdutt Padikkal was beaten first ball. He though opened his account off the sixth delivery with a single. A wicket and one run in the over. RR 3/1 in 2 overs, chasing 178.
WICKET! Edged and taken. This one was short and outside off from Hardik Pandya. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes after it and gets an edge to be caught by Shubman Gill at slip. He scored 1. RR 2/1 in 1.3 overs, chasing 178.
Mohammed Shami started with a short and wide delivery which was rightly given as wide. The right-arm pacer though allowed just two runs in the over. He’s getting the ball to move a bit and hence the cautious approach from the two RR openers. Score 2/0 in 1 over, chasing 178
So the target for Rajasthan Royals is 178 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are the two RR openers. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for Gujarat Titans. Here we go!
A run out followed by a single mean Gujarat Titans have made 177/7 in 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma with a bouncer to Rashid Khan who played it to long-on. He completed a single and then went for a second run. The TV Umpire reckons Rashid was just short when the wickets lit up. Rashid scored 1. Rahul Tewatia then took a single off the final delivery. Will this be enough for GT?
Hardik Pandya landed the first blow in Jaiswal following which Mohammed Shami sent back Buttler for a duck. A fine show from spinners in the middle overs allowed Rajasthan Royals to keep Gujarat Titans batters in check. David Miller top-scored with 46 while Shubman Gill made as GT posted a challenging 177/7 in 20 overs. They lost Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan early in the Powerplay before Gill and captain Hardik Pandya stitched a solid partnership to drive the innings.
Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals, won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans. Trent Boult is back for the visitors while GT will be without Vijay Shankar who has been replaced by Abhinav Manohar.
The last year’s finalists will come face to face again in what is expected to be a thrilling affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were clearly the two best teams of the last season and fittingly contested the final as well. However, GT maintained their winning streak against the inaugural champions as they roared to a third straight win over them and in the process became the winners on debut.
The winner of tonight’s clash will also claim the top spot on the points table as well. So far, GT have won three of their four matches for six points. On the other hand, RR have also won three of their four matches so far for six points. The Sanju Samson-led RR are ahead of Hardik Pandya’s GT because of a better net run-rate.
GT bounced back from their first defeat of the season as they completed yet another last-over win over Punjab Kings in Mohali. The contest also saw the return of Pandya into the eleven after he missed the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.
RR have been in red-hot form. They started their campaign with a win and a defeat before jotting together two wins in a row including against struggling Delhi Capitals and a tough Chennai Super Kings.
RR though have a fitness concern. Their star pacer Trent Boult missed the CSK game due to a what was described as a ‘small niggle’. They will be hoping their strike bowler to make a full recovery. GT have no injury concern.
RR’s success this season has been built on the form of their openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. These two have helped them set high scores which the bowlers have backed themselves to defend. Additionally, their spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal – have been in fine form as well.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team