GT vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-To-Head Records for Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, have decided to don special lavender jerseys for their final league home match of the ongoing season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 15th of May. This initiative aims to spread awareness about cancer.

The highly anticipated 62nd match of IPL 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams experienced the sting of defeat in their previous encounters. The formidable Mumbai Indians proved their mettle against GT, while Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a close defeat to the spirited Lucknow Super Giants on the 13th of May.

It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans are now tantalizingly close to securing a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs, requiring just a solitary victory to strengthen their claim.

Fantasy Player Picks for Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Shubman Gill has been in good form - he would aim to step up and take charge of proceedings on his home turf. Gill has been a consistent run-scorer for Gujarat and after the disappointment of the previous match, he would want to make amends. Gill can be the captain of your side.

For SunRisers Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi will hold the key at the top of the order. He has not had the best of seasons so far and would want to end it in his style. He will be expected to get the team off to a cracking start. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

In the head to head battle between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, the honours are split pretty even. SRH and GT have won one match each in the two games they have played against each other.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

GT vs SRH Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad For IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade

SunRisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook