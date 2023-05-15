Highlights GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad to Enter Playoffs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 23:32 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Titans entered the IPL playoffs stage with a comprehensive performance that saw them outclassing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday night. A maiden century from Shubman Gill and a solid 47 runs from Sai Sudharsan propelled GT to a challenging 188/9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT were threatening to post a big total but for a late fightback from SR bowlers with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking a five-wicket haul. In reply, SRH suffered a batting collapse with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma wreaking havoc. Shami took three wickets in the Powerplay to cause the early damage before Mohit joined in the fun. Both Shami and Mohit would finish with four wickets each. SRH slumped to 59/7 at one stage but Henrich Klaasen stood tall and launched a late fightback hitting a half-century to reduce the margin of defeat. SRH eventually finished with 154/9 in 20 overs to get eliminated from playoffs race.
7 runs from the final over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings, bowled by Rahul Tewatia as the visitors finish on 154/9. Gujarat Titans have won by 34 runs and with that they become the first team to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2023. An all-round show from the defending champions.
Mayank Markande dropped on 13. Rashid Khan ends up grassing a catch in the deep.
OUT! Mohit Sharma gets his fourth wicket now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to clear covers but gets an edge towards deep point from where Rashid Khan charges in takes the catch and keeps running for a high five with the bowler. Bhuvi scored 27.
So a boundary to Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he lofts one over extra cover to beat the fielder in the deep. 9 runs from the fourth and final over of Yash Dayal who finishes with figures of 1/31 on comeback. SRH need 53 off 12 deliveries.
OUT! The partnership ends on 68 runs and the bowling change works for Gujarat Titans. The last, flickering hope for SRH dies with the dismissal of Henrich Klaasen. A full delivery dropped on the seam but Klaasen doesn’t get enough power behind and holes out at long-off with David Miller this time making no mistake. Klaasen scored 64 off 44. Wicket no four for Shami.
Heinrich Klaasen muscles one back to the bowler and Noor Ahmad didn’t have any time to react or get himself out of the way as the ball struck his boot and left him in considerable pain. He hobbles off the ground and Rahul Tewatia bowls the remaining delivery of the over. 12 runs in it including a four to Klaasen.
Mohit Sharma is back and his fourth delivery is a slower one which Heinrich Klaasen blasts through mid-off for a four. His innings has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise poor chase from SRH. Klaasen has scored 56 off 38. The current partnership between Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now worth 52 runs for the eigth wicket.
With single, Heinrich Klaasen brings up his half-century in just 35 deliveries. This is his second such score of the season. His innings has given some sort of respectability to the SRH innings.
Noor Ahmad continues to be expensive. Heinrich Klaasen again smokes him for a six off the first delivery - this time over midwicket. And then Bhuvneshwar Kumar cuts but it results in an outside edge for a four. 13 runs from it. Klaasen moves to 48 while Bhuvi is on 11 off 10. Time-out
Four runs from the third over of Yash Dayal including two extras via wides.
After a lucky six, Heinrich Klaasen slams the short delivery to long-off for a straight four. Noor Ahmad later drew an edge from Bhuvneshwar Kumar but the ball was wide of the slip fielder. 14 runs in it.
Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad into the attack now and Heinrich Klaasen goes big, trying to clear long-off. David Miller gets his hand on the ball but ends up parrying it over for a six.
So at the halfway stage of their innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost seven wickets. They need 123 off the next 10 with just three wickets remaining. Heinrich Klaasen has been joined by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gujarat Titans are bossing this.
Mohit Sharma takes his third wicket in the space of 12 deliveries. Marco Jansen lofts the final delivery of the over from Mohit and succeeds but doesn’t get it too far as Hardik Pandya settles underneath at mid-off for a regulation catch. Jansen scored 3 off 6.
Rashid Khan continues. Four singles in his second over. Heinrich Klaasen is batting on 18 off 14 with a four and a six. Alongside him is Marco Jansen on 3 off 4.
With a single, Marco Jansen brings up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 50 in 6.5 overs. They need 139 off 78 deliveries now with just four wickets in the bank.
OUT! This has turned into a procession. SRH are in the midst of a catastrophic collapse. Mohit Sharma has taken a second wicket in his first over. Abdul Samad had just crashes a boundary through covers and then pulls the next to Shivam Mavi at short midwicket to be caught on 4.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Sanvir Singh had started on a promising note but cannot build on it. Mohit Sharma has gotten rid off him with his first delivery of the match. Walks towards the bowler and attempts for a straight hit over him but gets a top-edge to third man where Sai Sudharsan takes a regulation catch. Sanvir scored 7 off 6.
Henrich Klaasen moves to the leg-side and launches one from Rashid Khan over extra cover for a superb six. Terrific shot from the South African. SRH need him to score big tonight. 10 runs from the final over of Powerplay for SRH. Time-out.
SIX! Sanvir Singh smokes Mohammed Shami for a six for his first IPL runs. Hit with authority over mid-on. 6 runs and a wicket in it.
OUT! Mohammed Shami is on fire. A length ball pitched on the stumps and Aiden Markram wanted to flick this one but instead gets a leading edge for a simple catch to Dasun Shanaka at covers. Markram scored 10 off 10.
12 runs in the fourth over, bowled by Yash Dayal, for SRH. A punch through covers gave Henrich Klaasen a four and then later Aiden Markram drove one through mid-off for a four of his own.
A punch through covers gives Aiden Markram three runs as the SRH captain opens his account. 5 runs from the second over of Mohammed Shami.
OUT! Mohammed Shami is on a roll here. He strikes again and this time sends back Rahul Tripathi on 1. Some extra bounce for Shami as Tripathi tries to steer it to third man but Rahul Tewatia at first slip is alert this time to take a good catch. SRH in trouble.
OUT! Yash Dayal strikes in his first over as well. Abhishek Sharma goes for a cover drive but gets a thick outside edge and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes an easy catch. Abhishek scored 5 off 5.
OUT! That drop doesn’t cost SRH much as Anmolpreet Singh holes out in the deep. Having struck a four off the previous delivery, Anmolpreet goes for a pull off the next but gets a top-edge. And Rashid Khan goes to his left to take the catch. Anmolpreet scored 5. SRH jolted early.
Edge and it bursts through the hands of Rahul Tewatia in the slips. A full delivery and Anmolpreet Singh stays rooted to the crease and chases at it but gets an outside edge to the right of Tewatia.
Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma charge to the middle. They will kickstart SRH’s chase of 189 tonight. Yash Dayal is the Impact Player for GT, replacing Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami with the new ball. Here we go!
Just two runs and four wickets in the final over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who completed his fifer with the dismissal of Mohammed Shami for a duck - goes downtown but finds Marco Jansen to hole out. A bye off the final delivery takes GT to 188/9. Bhuvi finishes with 5/30 from four overs. What a terrific fightback this has been from SRH.
IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Highlights: Shubman Gill scored a maiden IPL century before Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma shared eight wickets in a 34-run win for Gujarat Titans over Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a fighting half-century from Heinrich Klaasen that prevented SRH from a thrashing as they were reduced to 59/7 at one stage in the chase of 189.
Shubman Gill struck his maiden IPL century but then Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled well in the death overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking a five-wicket haul to limit Gujarat Titans to 188/9. Gill made 101 while Bhuvi took 5/30.
Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched a century stand to drive Gujarat Titans. At one stage, GT were 147/0 but once Suhdarsan exited, they began losing wickets in quick intervals.
Gill raised his fifth half-century of the season, taking just 22 deliveries to reach the milestone.
Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha for a three-ball duck but Gill led a terrific reply as the defending champions raced away to 50 in just 4 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first. GT captain Hardik Pandya says he would have done the same.
It’s the last week before the IPL 2023 Playoffs get underway and since no teams have qualified yet, every game becomes crucial from here on. Aiming to seal a spot in the knockouts, reigning champions Gujarat Titans will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat had a chance to secure a berth in the knockout but a 27-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians stalled their chances. If they manage to defeat the Sunrisers in Ahmedabad, GT will become the first team to make it to the next round.
Gujarat remain the table leaders and tend to quickly learn from their mistakes.
“As a group, we weren’t there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn’t have clear plans or didn’t execute,” skipper Hardik Pandya had said after their fourth loss in 12 games.
With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.
The skillful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and he would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai but the move did not pay off.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs with Nicholas Pooran playing a game-changing innings.
Rahul Tripathi too has not set the stage on fire, having totalled 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14. The skipper, Aiden Markram, has not led from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37.
The positive has been the performance of Abdul Samad, who is finally living up to his potential after years of promise.
News18 Live Blog Team