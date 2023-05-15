Highlights GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad to Enter Playoffs

IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Highlights: Shubman Gill scored a maiden IPL century before Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma shared eight wickets in a 34-run win for Gujarat Titans over Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a fighting half-century from Heinrich Klaasen that prevented SRH from a thrashing as they were reduced to 59/7 at one stage in the chase of 189.

Shubman Gill struck his maiden IPL century but then Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled well in the death overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking a five-wicket haul to limit Gujarat Titans to 188/9. Gill made 101 while Bhuvi took 5/30.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched a century stand to drive Gujarat Titans. At one stage, GT were 147/0 but once Suhdarsan exited, they began losing wickets in quick intervals.

Gill raised his fifth half-century of the season, taking just 22 deliveries to reach the milestone.

Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha for a three-ball duck but Gill led a terrific reply as the defending champions raced away to 50 in just 4 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first. GT captain Hardik Pandya says he would have done the same.

It’s the last week before the IPL 2023 Playoffs get underway and since no teams have qualified yet, every game becomes crucial from here on. Aiming to seal a spot in the knockouts, reigning champions Gujarat Titans will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gujarat had a chance to secure a berth in the knockout but a 27-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians stalled their chances. If they manage to defeat the Sunrisers in Ahmedabad, GT will become the first team to make it to the next round.

Gujarat remain the table leaders and tend to quickly learn from their mistakes.

“As a group, we weren’t there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn’t have clear plans or didn’t execute,” skipper Hardik Pandya had said after their fourth loss in 12 games.

With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.

The skillful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and he would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai but the move did not pay off.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs with Nicholas Pooran playing a game-changing innings.

Rahul Tripathi too has not set the stage on fire, having totalled 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14. The skipper, Aiden Markram, has not led from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37.

The positive has been the performance of Abdul Samad, who is finally living up to his potential after years of promise.