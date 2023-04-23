'Guardians of the Heart': Manipal Hospitals to Conduct CPR Demonstration Ahead of RCB vs RR Encounter

Manipal Hospitals Under the umbrella of the “Guardians of the Heart" campaign, is set to conduct a live CPR initiative by demonstrating CPR in front of a crowd of 40,000 spectators at the MA Chinnaswamy stadium ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

This is the first time a hospital has taken such an initiative before a T20 cricket match.

The aim is to highlight the importance of timely action during heart health emergencies and to show how anyone with the knowledge of performing CPR can save someone’s life, said Dr. Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, and Dr Mabel Vasnaik, HOD & Consultant - Emergency Medicine who will perform the technique live at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the occasion, Mr Karthik Rajgopal, COO of Manipal Hospitals said, “It is a very unique initiative to demonstrate CPR prior to the start of a cricket match emphasising the importance of being ready to tackle emergency situations regardless of where we are."

“We would like to go beyond our services and increase the level of awareness on CPR for the betterment of the people," he added.

Through the LIVE CPR demonstration, Manipal Hospitals hopes to lend greater gravitas to the whole initiative.

RCB welcome RR to their home ground, after having registered an emphatic win over the Punjab Kings in their last outing.

The Karnataka-based side clinched a 24-run win against PBKS to improve their tally to 6 points from as many games, having won three and lost three in the campaign so far. They sit sixth in the table heading into the game against RR.

Table toppers Rajasthan, under the leadership of elegant batsman Sanju Samson, have amassed 8 points from their 6 outings so far, winning four and losing just two games in the ongoing season.

RR suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, who claimed a 10-wicket win over the team from Jaipur on Wednesday and RR will look to respond positively and get back to winning ways as they take on RCB on Sunday.

