GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 match, March 20, Brabourne Stadium

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz: With a slight glimmer of hope of reaching the Women’s Premier League (WPL) playoffs still alive, Gujarat Giants are all set to take on UP Warriorz on Monday, March 20. The WPL 2023 fixture between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Merely defeating UP Warriorz, however, will not be enough for the Sneh Rana-led side to qualify for the next round. Even if Gujarat Giants manage to score 160 and win by a margin of 100 runs tonight, they will still need UP Warriorz to concede a defeat against Delhi Capitals by 112 runs to overtake them in the standings on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR). Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are tied on four points currently but the Smriti Mandhana-led side are placed in fourth position because of a superior NRR.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz currently occupy the third spot on the WPL points table. The equation to reach the playoffs is quite simple for them. The Alyssa Healy-led side will just need to win one of their remaining two encounters in order to advance to the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ-W vs UP-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL match.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Match Details

The GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20, at 3:30 pm IST.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

