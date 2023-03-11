WPL 2023 Highlights, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp Power DC to 10-wicket Win

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 21:56 IST
Mumbai, India
GG vs DC Updates: Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat made a bold move by dropping Sophia Dunkley to bring in South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt in the XI. Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last match and will be raring to bounce back against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Read More
Meg Lanning finishes it off with a boundary as Delhi Capitals sealed a massive 10-wicket victory here in just 7.1 overs. Absolutely sensational from Shafali Verma as she scored unbeaten 76 runs and smacked every Gujarat Giants bowler all around the park. Meg Lanning had the best view to the masterclass. Delhi Capitals (107/0 in 7.1 overs) beat Gujarat Giants (105/9) by 10 wickets.
16 runs came off Mansi Joshi’s over as Shafali Verma is making the mockery of this chase. Gujarat Giants bowlers are struggling miserably against her. No stopping for the Delhi Capitals star. DC 103/0 in 7 overs
Shafali Verma adds two more sixes to her kitty as Delhi Capitals posted 87 runs in the powerplay - the highest powerplay score in WPL. She just wants to end this game as early as possible. Absolutely sensational, she has left Gujarat Giants stunner. DC 87/0 in 6 overs
Shafali Verma hits her fifty in just 19 balls here. What a knock so far she has been sensational so far as Delhi Capitals have posted the highest powerplay score in WPL. Simply outstanding by the Indian opener as she is dominating the Gujarat Giants on here own. DC 72/0 in 5 overs
Delhi Capitals openers are in rush here to finish this match as 23 runs came off Ashleigh Gardner’s over. Shafali Verma started the over with a couple of boundaries and a six while Meg Lanning finished it with back-to-back fours to pin Gujarat down. DC 57/0 in 4 overs
Hat-trick of boundaries for Shafali Verma as Kim Garth is under pressure now. Another good over for Delhi Capitals as 16 runs came off it. Shafali is looking in sublime touch here as she is finding boundaries with ease here. DC 34/0 in 3 overs
Shafali Verma hit a 74-meter six and then followed it up with a boundary to put pressure on Tanuja Kanwar here. A good over for Delhi Capitals as 14 runs came off it. The required run rate is below 5 and Delhi Capitals would want to end this game early and improve their NRR. DC 18/0 in 2 overs
A tidy first over from Kim Garth as four runs came off it. Gujarat Giants need early wickets to bounce back in the game as Delhi Capitals can easily afford a couple of tight overs here. DC 4/0 in 1 over
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are out in the middle to start the chase for Delhi Capitals. Kim Garth has the ball in hand.
Mansi Joshi finished the innings with a boundary as Gujarat Giants also managed to cross the 100-run mark. Excellent bowling performance from Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey to restrict Gujarat Giants to a low score here in Mumbai. Kim Garth scored crucial 32 runs in the end as Gujarat avoid the embarrassment of getting all-out. GG 105/9 in 20 overs
Shikha Pandey gets another as Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana departs for just two. Pandey put Rana under pressure with the bouncer which hit her on the helmet. Now she forced her to play the loose shot and took the catch on her own. GG 96/9 in 19 overs
OUT! Tanuja Kanwar went for a big shot but Jemimah Rodrigues takes an easy catch near the boundary rope. Shikha Pandey gets her second wicket of the match as Gujarat Giants are eight down now as Jemimah dances after taking the catch. GG 94/8 in 18.3 overs vs DC
Jess Jonassen returns to the attack and she bowled a tight over at a crucial stage. Only four runs came off it. The current run rate is well below 6 and Gujarat Giants have to do the needful to get it right in the last two overs. 93/7 in 18 overs
A couple of boundaries for Gujarat Giants! 11 runs came off Shikha Pandey’s over. Delhi Capitals should restrict Gujarat Titans below 120 from here. Kim Garth and Tanuja Tanwar have shared a crucial party so far. GG 89/7 in 17 overs
Gujarat Giants need a miraculous effort in the last four overs to put up a challenging total here. Kim Garth needs to put her foot on the accelerator here to help Gujarat bounce back. GG 78/7 in 16 overs
Runs are not coming easily for Gujarat Giants here as only one run came off Radha Yadav’s fourth over. She finished her spell with 1/19. Nothing has worked for Gujarat Giants after the toss. GG 72/7 in 15 overs
Another tidy over from Minnu Mani as only four runs came off it. She almost got the better of Tanuja Kanwar but the umpire’s call helped her survive from the big LBW appeal. GG 71/7 in 14 overs
OUT! Radha Yadav gets the better of Georgia Wareham and the DC skipper is very delighted here. The partnership was getting bigger and Delhi Capitals needed that wicket to tighten their grip. Radha gave some extra air to the bowl and Wareham failed to read it and got castled. GG 66/7 in 12.2 overs
Shikha Pandey returned to the attack as Meg Lanning wanted to break the stand now. It was a tidy over as only three runs came off it. The current run rate is well below 6 and pressure is now on the batters to increase it. GG 57/6 in 11 overs
Minnu Mani into the attack and she bowled a tight over her as only eight runs came off it. Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth have shared a 21-run partnership. Delhi Capitals need to break the partnership here. GG 54/6 in 10 overs
Georgia Wareham is looking to hit boundaries on the loose deliveries. 13 runs came off the last two overs and Gujarat Giants have to rebuild after an early collapse. Things have not worked for Giants and they need Wareham and Kim Garth to revive the innings. GG 46/6 in 9 overs
OUT! And Marizanne Kapp claims her maiden five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League as Sushma Verma becomes her fifth victim tonight. Sensation from the Proteas bowler as she breached Sushma defence easily to hit the timber once again. GG 33/6 in 7.5 overs
A perfect powerplay for Delhi Capitals as Gujarat Giants lost half their side in the powerplay. Sensational bowling from Marizanne Kapp as she ran through the GG top-order to put them on the mat early. GG 31/5 in 6 overs
OUT! LBW! Nothing is going in Gujarat Giants’ way. Marizanne Kapp gets her fourth wicket as in-form Harleen Deol departs for 20. It was given not-out by on-field umpire but Meg Lanning once again backed her bowler and went for review and the ball was hitting the stumps in replay as Gujarat half down already. GG 28/5 in 4.4 overs
OUT! Shikha Pandey joins the party as she gets the better of Dayalan Hemalatha for 5. The on-field umpire felt there was no edge but the keeper was sure about it as Meg Lanning straightaway went for the review and it worked well in DC’s favour. GG 18/4 in 3.3 overs
OUT! LBW! Two in Two for Marizanne Kapp here as Ashleigh Gardner departs for a golden duck. Gujarat Giants are in massive trouble here. Ash Gardner was clueless but she took the review after consulting with Harleen Deol but it didn’t work out well. GG 9/3 in 2.3 overs
OUT! Marizanne Kapp hits the timber once again as this time she gets the better of her South African teammate Laura Wolvaardt. Excellent from the DC pacer as she pitches it full once again and Wolvaardt missed it completely and got castled. GG 9/2 in 2.2 overs
Harleen Deol scores the first boundary of the match by stepping out of the crease. The young India batter has been in good form and Gujarat Giants once again need her to rebuild the innings after an early blow. GG 8/1 in 2 overs
OUT! Marizanne Kapp with a toe-crushing yorker gets the better of Sabbhineni Meghana for a duck. Excellent start from Delhi Capitals as Kapp was right on the money there to hurt Gujarat Giants early. It will be crucial for Gujarat to bounce back in the powerplay now. GG 0/1 in 0.2 over
Capitals have a quality unit and the advantage of having an overseas player from an associate nation has helped them field five overseas stars in the playing XI as Tara Norris has done quite well in the first three matches.
While Gujarat have also managed to find the right XI as Beth Mooney has also been replaced by Laura Wolvaardt for the remaining matches of the season.
What date WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 11, Saturday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:
Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Varma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
