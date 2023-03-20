Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Premier League Match Live Online and on TV

UP Warriorz Women would want to seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Gujarat Giants Women on March 20. Alyssa Healy and Co are coming into this match after ending Mumbai Indian’s impressive winning streak. They will certainly fancy their chances against this Gujarat Giants side. However, the Sneh Rana-led side can prove to be a tricky opponent. Gujarat Giants are languishing at the bottom of the table and are out of the tournament’s playoff race. Gujarat have nothing to lose and will certainly play fearlessly. It remains to be seen if the Giants are able to end their campaign on a high and spoil UP Warriorz’s party.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 20.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Advertisement

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Get the latest Cricket News here