Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Sneh Rana Elects to Bowl Against Unchanged UPW in Must-win Encounter

Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Rana flicked the coin and Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy guessed it wrong as Gujarat won one more toss this season. It’s a must-win encounter for Gujarat Giants to stay alive in the race for play-offs, they also have to win the match with a bigger margin to make a chase for themselves.

Gujarat made one change to their XI from the last match as Sabbhineni Meghana sat out to make way for Monica Patel.

Advertisement

Live Score Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Updates

Rana stated that there will be no dew on offer in the second innings which was one of the reasons why she elected to bat first.

“We will bat first. It is sunny today and it is a flat track. In place of Meghana, Monica Patel comes in. That is what was in our mind today and we have to win big to make it to the eliminator. But I am proud of the girls. Dew factor is not going to come in this game. So, we will have to be quick on the field as the ball will be travelling quickly," Rana said at the toss.

Warriorz skipper Healy suggested that the spinners will come to the fore on Monday on Brabourne surface as it will be the third match on the same wicket.

“Not too unhappy and we will get out there and have a bowl, get used to the conditions. This is the third game on this wicket, the spinners might come to the fore today and hopefully we can take a few wickets upfront. No changes from the game we played last time," Healy said.

ALSO READ| ‘Rishabh Pant Little Close to What I Used to Bat Like in Tests But He is Satisfied With 90-100’: Virender Sehwag

Advertisement

Gujarat Giants are currently placed at the bottom of the points table while UP Warriorz are placed at the third position.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get the latest Cricket News here