Gujarat Titans Not the First Team to Wear Lavender Jersey in IPL, Here's Who Did it Before

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) were seen sporting a lavender jersey for the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about the critical issue of cancer.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - LIVE

Hardik also spoke about the home side GT wearing a lavender jersey for the match at the toss and was seen putting a pin on SRH captain Aiden Markram ahead of the toss.

“Yeah, it is a special initiative to support cancer patients," Hardik said after losing the toss as Markram decided to field first.

It is interesting to note that GT is not the first IPL team to wear the Lavender jersey. In 2015, Delhi Daredevils wore a ‘lavender and red’ jersey, led by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor himself. The move was in association with Yuvraj’s non-profit organisation named YouWeCan Foundation, which works with cancer patients.

The choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, Titans aim to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasizing the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Titans had earlier stated, “Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families.

We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to driving positive change and contributing to the global fight against cancer."

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya had said that the franchise wants to express solidarity with cancer patients with this gesture. “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle," Pandya said.