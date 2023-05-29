Gujarat Titans' Youngster Sai Sudharsan Earns More Money in TNPL Than IPL

Sai Sudharsan set the stage on fire in the Indian Premier League 2023 final and scored a brilliant 96-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. Sudharsan, who came out to bat at number 3, owned the big stage in the first innings and smashed the CSK bowlers all around the park to help his team to 214/4 in 20 overs.

The 21-year-old played one of the finest knocks in IPL final history as he triggered at the right moment to help the Titans post the highest score in the summit clash of the tournament’s history.

The southpaw looked a bit rusty at the start of the innings but got set soon and took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners with his brilliant stroke-making at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Titans bought Sudharsan ahead of IPL 2022 for his base price of INR 20 Lakh which looked like a steal after his brilliant knock in the final on Monday at Narendra Modi Stadium. Interestingly, Sudharsan earns more money from his Tamil Nadu Premier League contract than from IPL as he was bought by Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2023 Auction for a record sum of ₹21.60 lakh.

Former CSK and Tamil Nadu batter put out a tweet regarding Sudharsan’s price stage in IPL and said his talent is priceless.

“Sai’a base price was just 20 lakhs when he was picked by GT but his talent is priceless #CSKvGT #IPL2023Final," he tweeted.

He switched gears at the right moment and hit 8 fours and 6 six during his majestic knock to light up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the big ticket finale. Apart from Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (39), Wriddhiman Saha (54) and Hardik Pandya (21 not out) chipped in with vital contributions.

Meanwhile, the second innings of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was on Monday affected by a strong passing shower here.

Chasing 215 to win, Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 in 0.3 overs as the second innings began slightly late due to mid-innings show here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.