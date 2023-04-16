'Had an Easy Walk to the Wicket, Took my Time for First 6-7 Balls': Suryakumar Yadav on Regaining Form

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav returned to form against Kolkata Knight Riders after a dull start to the IPL 2023 as he played a crucial 43-run knock to help his team register a crucial win on Sunday. The captaincy responsibility worked well for SKY as he led MI to a 5-wicket triumph and he also played a crucial role with the bat in it.

Surya’s lean patch with the bat started with the ODI series against Australia where he registered a hat-trick of golden ducks right before the IPL. He also struggled to get going in the first three matches of the season.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer First KKR Batter to Score an IPL Century Since Brendon McCullum in 2008

Advertisement

The dry patch ended on Sunday as Surya slammed 43 runs off 25 balls which was laced with four fours and three sixes.

“I relaxed and had an easy walk to the wicket, took my time for the first 6-7 balls. And then I thought if I get my eye in I can take it forward," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians started the campaign with two back-to-back losses but they bounced back with a win against Delhi Capitals as Suryakumar said that they just wanted to continue that momentum on Sunday and it worked for them.

“We had a chat in the dugout, we just had to carry the momentum from the previous game and the boys put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with how things went," he added.

SKY further suggested that 190 is chaseable at Wankhede Stadium and Ishan Kishan set the platform for them with some blistering shots in the powerplay.

Advertisement

“In the afternoon, I thought the wicket was a bit dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening. At Wankhede, 180-190 is quite chaseable and Ishan took us off to a great start," he started.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Talking about the ideal approach for Mumbai, Surya suggested that they have enough firepower in the end and just have to bat smartly in the first half of the innings.

Advertisement

“Absolutely, we just need to bat smart in the first 7-10 overs and later on we khttps://cms.ibnlive.com/wp-admin/edit.phpnow what kind of firepower we have. We just did the same thing today and hopefully, we carry it forward into the next few games," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here