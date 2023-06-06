'Had Conversations With Cheteshwar Pujara About Captaincy and Batting in English Conditions': Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid asserted that the team had conversations with Cheteshwar Pujara about the English conditions as he has been in the UK for the past couple of months. When the majority of Indian players were playing in Indian Premier League, Pujara was in England for county cricket. The 35-year-old led Sussex this year and performed well for them for the second successive season.

The talismanic batter slammed three centuries for Sussex this season while he was also their top performer last year too.

Pujara made an enormous impact for Sussex last year by scoring 1094 runs County Championship runs, including a record-breaking three double centuries and finished the season with an average of 109.4.

Dravid said that they had conversations with Pujara about the ideal tactics in the English conditions as India faces a litmus test against Australia in WTC Final at the Oval, London.

“We’ve had conversations with Pujee - about captaincy, about obviously batting, but also he leads Sussex. So he’s also got a good handle on things in terms of the kind of tactics and the strategy that’s used by a lot of the county bowlers that he’s played with," Dravid told media in London ahead of the WTC Final.

However, the Indian head coach suggested that they won’t make drastic changes in their basics as they will remain the same for the mega clash against Australia.

“So we’ve had some conversations and discussions obviously with him in and around that and we’ll see how we can maybe incorporate some of that. Doesn’t drastically change some of the basics of the game. They always remain the same," said Dravid.

