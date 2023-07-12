'Nobody Told me The Reasons Why I Was Dropped': India Star Disappointed After Losing Spot in Test Team

With Indian team dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the squad after World Test Championship final, the impression given is the team management is now looking ahead into the future with the established stars no longer guaranteed a spot.

However, with Ajinkya Rahane making a successful return to the Test fold, there’s still hope for the ageing stars.

At 29, Hanuma Vihari is no longer a spring chicken who has also fallen down the pecking order having last played a Test in July 2022 - the rescheduled match against England at The Oval.

Vihari is now playing in the Duleep Trophy where he’s leading South Zone against West Zone in the title clash from Wednesday in Bengaluru.

With India set to play their first Test of latest WTC cycle against West Indies, Vihari is still unaware of the reasons behind him losing his spot.

“Definitely, there was disappointment. I didn’t find a reason why I was dropped and it was the only thing that was bothering me. Nobody really contacted me and told me the reasons why I was dropped," Vihari told The Indian Express.

However, he has moved on.

“It took some time and I have gone through ups and downs and I’m not worried about it now. I’ve put aside my personal side of things and I don’t take too much stress about whether I’m in the Indian team or not. There are other matches to win and it is about winning the trophies," Vihari said.

A reason that was reported in the media was that the team wants players who can show more intent when it comes to scoring in Test cricket. It’s something that Pujara has also dealt with.

Vihari though rejects the notion that he can only bat at a slow pace.

In the Duleep Trophy semifinal recently, the middle-order batter showed he can switch gears when needed as he scored 43 off 42 in South Zone’s second innings that culminated in a successful chase of 215.