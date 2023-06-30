Hanuma Vihari Likely to Move to Madhya Pradesh From Andhra in Domestic Cricket

Out-of-favour India batter Hanuma Vihari has decided to shift his base in domestic cricket from Andhra to Madhya Pradesh. Vihari has been out of the Indian team last year and was dropped from the side after the postponed fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Vihari will be one of two professionals in the mix, subject to a No Objection Certificate from his current employers, the Andhra Cricket Association.

ALSO READ| ‘His Eyes Seemed Like he was Possessed’: Ashwin Recalls Kohli’s Knock vs Pakistan in T20 WC at MCG

Advertisement

Vihari has played 16 Test matches for India in which he scored 839 runs at an average of 33.56. However, he didn’t get consistent chances for India in the side. He was also dropped from the central contract list of players released by the BCCI earlier this year.

The 29-year-old is leading the South Zone team in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2023.

The talented batter will add more strength to the already strong Madhya Pradesh middle-order which is comprised of Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubham Sharma.

According to the same report, Vihari wants to play under Chandrakant Pandit, a well-known name in domestic cricket, the coach who has won the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.

The 29-year-old has scored 8600 runs in 113 first class matches at a sublime average of 53.41 including 23 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

Also Read | ‘Cheteshwar Pujara Deserves to be Treated Properly’: Former India Women’s Head Coach Slams Selectors