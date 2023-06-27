Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: 5 Best Bowling Spells by the South African Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DALE STEYN: One of the finest pacers of all time, Dale Steyn, turns 40 today. Known for his lethal yorkers, Steyn was able to top the charts of Test rankings and held the no.1 spot for 263 weeks. He is also South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in red-ball cricket with 439 scalps in 93 matches. Steyn made his Test debut against England in 2004 at the St. George Park. It is time to take a look at some of the most memorable spells by Steyn.

6/34 AGAINST WEST INDIES, 2014

Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, and Jerome Taylor were some big names which represented the West Indies cricket in that match. Dale Steyn was unlucky as he was not able to do anything impressive in the first innings of the Test match. The second innings had a different story to tell as the South African pacer picked six wickets conceding 34 runs.

7/51 AGAINST INDIA, 2010

Dale Steyn broke the back of the Indian batting line up by taking 7 wickets and conceding 51 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, he picked up three more wickets to earn a victory for South Africa by an innings and six runs.

6/8 AGAINST PAKISTAN, 2013

Dale Steyn ran through the Pakistan batting line up picking up six wickets in the second innings. Pakistan team folded for a lowly total of 49. He registered a five-wicket haul in the second innings. South Africa had won the game by 211 runs.

4/34 AGAINST AUSTRALIA, 2014

Dale Steyn claimed four wickets conceding 34 runs against Australia in 2014. Steyn’s brilliance helped South Africa in restricting the Aussies to 217. The Proteas had won the game by six wickets.

6/39 VS PAKISTAN, 2013