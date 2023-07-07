Happy Birthday Devdutt Padikkal: Top 5 Innings of the Indian Left-handed Batter

Devdutt Padikkal is an exciting prospect who has impressed everyone with his elegant stroke play and fierce batting style. Padikkal who has been rising through charts has seen success in a very short span. He first came into the limelight when he was selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in 2019. Although he didn’t get playing time that season, he got an opportunity to share the dressing room with greats like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Padikkal went back into the domestic circuit the following season and piled up runs. With 609 runs, he deservingly got a spot in India A squad for the Deodhar Trophy.

Devdutt Padikkal had his big breakthrough the next season when he shared the crease with Virat Kohli and opened the batting for RCB. He showed his class scoring 473 runs in 15 innings and became the first player to score 3 fifties in his first 4 matches. He bagged the Emerging Player of the Year award for that IPL season.

From there Devdutt kept his scoring runs and eventually was rewarded with a call-up to the national side in a series against Sri Lanka. Padikkal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the grand auction before the 15th season of IPL in 2022 at a price of Rs 7.78 crore.