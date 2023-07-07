Happy Birthday Devdutt Padikkal: Top 5 Innings of the Indian Left-handed Batter

Devdutt Padikkal is an exciting prospect who has impressed everyone with his elegant stroke play and fierce batting style. Padikkal who has been rising through charts has seen success in a very short span. He first came into the limelight when he was selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in 2019. Although he didn’t get playing time that season, he got an opportunity to share the dressing room with greats like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Padikkal went back into the domestic circuit the following season and piled up runs. With 609 runs, he deservingly got a spot in India A squad for the Deodhar Trophy.
Devdutt Padikkal had his big breakthrough the next season when he shared the crease with Virat Kohli and opened the batting for RCB. He showed his class scoring 473 runs in 15 innings and became the first player to score 3 fifties in his first 4 matches. He bagged the Emerging Player of the Year award for that IPL season.
From there Devdutt kept his scoring runs and eventually was rewarded with a call-up to the national side in a series against Sri Lanka. Padikkal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the grand auction before the 15th season of IPL in 2022 at a price of Rs 7.78 crore.
Padikkal has been a valiant performer both in the IPL and the domestic circuit. Here are some of his best innings to date.
- 178 against Puducherry in Ranji Trophy
In 2022, everyone had an idea of what Padikkal was, a fabulous stroke maker and a fearless classy opener. This innings showed us his gritty side and showcased how he can hold his own in the longer format of the game. Padikkal scored 178 runs off 309 balls against Puducherry and took Karnataka home with a massive margin of an innings and 20 runs.
- 101 against Royals in Indian Premier League
Everyone was looking forward to Padikkal’s batting in his third season after a successful IPL 2020. The Karnataka batter picked up from where he left and went on to score his maiden IPL century in 2021. Padikkal played a destructive innings innings of 101 in just 52 balls. He batted alongside Kohli and Bangalore dominated Rajasthan to defeated them by 10 wickets.
- 152 against Odisha in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Padikkal was coming off a great IPL and showed his class in the first class cricket notching up his highest individual score of 152 runs. He smashed 5 sixes and 14 boundaries to bring up his third hundred. This was just the beginning of what was to come as Padikkal went on to score three consecutive hundreds.
- 124 against Maharashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Another Devdutt Padikkal innings where he decimated the opposition bowling came in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Karnataka and Maharashtra. He brought up 124 runs off just 62 balls ,smashing 6 sixes and 14 fours. Padikkal scored at an amazing strike rate of 200 and took Maharashtra out of the game. Karnataka comfortably won the game by a margin of 99 runs.
- 51 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023
In their league match against Punjab Kings of the IPL 2023 season, Rajasthan had to chase 186 runs against a good bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. After Jos Buttler got out early, Padikkal walked in. He along with Yashaswi Jaiswal (50 runs) took charge of the situation. Devdutt Padikkal scored a quick 51 off just 30 balls and put Rajasthan in a comfortable position. Rajasthan won the game in the final over.