Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Top 5 International Knocks of the Wicketkeeper-Batter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DINESH KARTHIK: Talking about Dinesh Karthik, a certain memory might pop up in the mind of every cricket fan when the Indian wicketkeeper-batter hammered a giant six off the last ball to beat Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018. Since he started playing for Team India, Karthik has been an inconsistent name on the team sheet. Arguably overshadowed by MS Dhoni, Karthik could represent India in only 154 white-ball assignments, comprising ODIs and T20Is, and 26 Tests.

But whenever given an opportunity, Dinesh Karthik proved his calibre as one of the trusted names in the Indian middle order. Having an ODI average of 30.20, Karthik has produced some memorable finishing masterpieces on the international level, while also showing off his composure in several pressure situations. Today, June 1, when Dinesh Karthik rings his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at his top knocks in the Blue jersey: