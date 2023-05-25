Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: Best IPL Spells by the South African Speedster

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAGISO RABADA: South Africa’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was always destined for big things. For the Proteas, the lanky pacer leads a high-class bowling attack which includes Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. Rabada has emerged as an indispensable cog of the South African side in ODIs and Tests. In fact, if we take a 150-wicket cut-off, Rabada has the best bowling strike rate in the history of Test cricket. He is a tremendous bowler in T20 cricket as well.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old is one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian Premier League. He had played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals reaching the final of IPL 2021. Rabada has delivered dozens of memorable spells over the past few seasons of the IPL. In IPL 2023, Rabada featured in just six matches for the Punjab Kings, taking seven wickets at an average of 33.14 and an economy rate of 10.08. On the eve of his 28th birthday, let us take a look at some of his best IPL performances.