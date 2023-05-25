Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: Best IPL Spells by the South African Speedster

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAGISO RABADA: South Africa’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was always destined for big things. For the Proteas, the lanky pacer leads a high-class bowling attack which includes Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. Rabada has emerged as an indispensable cog of the South African side in ODIs and Tests. In fact, if we take a 150-wicket cut-off, Rabada has the best bowling strike rate in the history of Test cricket. He is a tremendous bowler in T20 cricket as well.
The 27-year-old is one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian Premier League. He had played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals reaching the final of IPL 2021. Rabada has delivered dozens of memorable spells over the past few seasons of the IPL. In IPL 2023, Rabada featured in just six matches for the Punjab Kings, taking seven wickets at an average of 33.14 and an economy rate of 10.08. On the eve of his 28th birthday, let us take a look at some of his best IPL performances.
- 4/33 (Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, May 3, 2022)
Kagiso Rabada showcased his class in this IPL fixture between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Rabada restricted Gujarat Titans’ batters by taking four wickets. His scalps included Gujarat’s wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and the dangerous Rahul Tewatia. Punjab went on to win the match, courtesy of Rabada’s excellent spell.
- 3/36 (Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, May 2, 2021)
The speedster took three wickets in this match against Punjab Kings. Rabada was in fine form as he dismantled the top-order of Punjab. The likes of Chris Gayle and Prabhsimran Singh were dismissed by Rabada. Due to his performance, Punjab could only put up 166 runs on the board, which were easily chased down by Delhi.
- 2/23 (Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, March 24, 2019)
Delhi Capitals had posted a huge total of 213 runs in the first innings. So, the onus was on the formidable batting line-up of Mumbai Indians to blunt Delhi’s bowling line-up and complete the chase. Mumbai Indians appeared to be in the game when their big-hitting batter Yuvraj Singh completed his half-century. In comes Rabada. He dismissed Yuvraj in the 19th over to seal his team’s win. Although Rabada took only two wickets in the match, his clinical bowling ensured Delhi’s win.
- 4/24 (Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, October 5, 2020)
Kagiso Rabada registered excellent bowling figures of 4/24 in this match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While chasing a daunting total of 196 runs, Royal Challengers were found wanting against the serious pace of Rabada. The most important wicket that Rabada took in this match was of Virat Kohli.
- 4/22 (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 14, 2019)
This was another match-winning spell by Rabada for Delhi Capitals in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The fast bowler helped his team in defending a low total by picking up four wickets. His scalps included the likes of David Warner and Vijay Shankar.