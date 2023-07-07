Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Sachin, Yuvraj, Pant, Pandya Others Wish Legendary Ex-Captain on 42nd B'day

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Sachin, Yuvraj, Pant, Pandya Others Wish Legendary Ex-Captain on 42nd B'day

Fondly called the ‘Thala’ by his Chennai fans, the legendary wicketkeeper is the least active cricket on social media but his fans aren’t. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, people from the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming posts

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Wishes pour in on social media as MS Dhoni turns 42
Wishes pour in on social media as MS Dhoni turns 42

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter began his career in international cricket in 2004, but unlike others, he gained a special place in people’s hearts. In his 15-year-long career, Dhoni took India to greater heights with three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup 2007, 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 – highlighting his career. He may have retired from international cricket but continues to entertain the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five IPL titles under his belt, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma.

Fondly called the ‘Thala’ by his Chennai fans, the legendary wicketkeeper is the least active cricket on social media but his fans aren’t. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, his fans and people from the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming posts on social media.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at how the cricket fraternity wished MS Dhoni his 42nd birthday:

— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 6, 2023

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • About Dhoni’s international career:

    Dhoni played 90 Test matches for India and scored 4876 runs with 6 tons and 33 fifties and a highest score of 224. He amassed 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries, and made 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 08:17 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 13:51 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App