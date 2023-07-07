Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Sachin, Yuvraj, Pant, Pandya Others Wish Legendary Ex-Captain on 42nd B'day

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter began his career in international cricket in 2004, but unlike others, he gained a special place in people’s hearts. In his 15-year-long career, Dhoni took India to greater heights with three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup 2007, 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 – highlighting his career. He may have retired from international cricket but continues to entertain the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five IPL titles under his belt, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma.

Fondly called the ‘Thala’ by his Chennai fans, the legendary wicketkeeper is the least active cricket on social media but his fans aren’t. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, his fans and people from the cricket fraternity came up with heartwarming posts on social media.

Let’s have a look at how the cricket fraternity wished MS Dhoni his 42nd birthday:

