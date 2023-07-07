WATCH: Fans Install 72-feet Cut Out in Andhra Pradesh, Pour Milk to Celebrate MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday

Legendary wicket-keeper batter and former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday and fans across the country are celebrating the day like a festival. He may not be very active in the digital world but his admirers have set social media on fire. Wishes are pouring in since midnight as Dhoni’s birthday began. People continue to come up with different ways to express their love for Dhoni. And now, his fans in Andhra Pradesh have set a 77 feet tall cut-out to celebrate his birthday and even they poured milk on it.

Videos and images have been surfacing on social media in which Dhoni’s cut-out could be seen standing tall in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama. Another cut-out was installed in Hyderabad which is reportedly 52 feet tall. The cut-out in Nandigama features Dhoni in CSK’s training kit while the other one in Hyderabad was in Indian jersey.

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the greatest of the game, Dhoni has taken Indian cricket to greater heights, especially in white-ball cricket. Before the inception of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Dhoni was the only captain to pocket all ICC trophies.

Advertisement

He led India to India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title after being named the Indian captain for the first time. Later in 2011, his team won the 50-over World Cup in India while he became only the second Indian skipper after Kapil Dev to lift the trophy. A couple of years later, Dhoni led India to their first outright win in a Champions Trophy final in 2013.