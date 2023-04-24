Happy Birthday Sachin: Rahane, Pandya, Sehwag, Others Wish 'God of Cricket' on his 50th B'day

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, fondly known as the ‘God of Cricket’, turned fifty on Monday. The former Indian batting legend is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The former Indian legendary batter played for the country for 24 years, amassing numerous records and accolades throughout his career.

Tendulkar’s international career spanned 664 matches, during which he scored 34,357 runs across all formats. He is the only player in history to have scored 100 international centuries, including 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. He also holds the record for the most runs in Test cricket, with 15,921 runs in 200 matches. He also hit 264 sixes in his international career, demonstrating his power and versatility at the crease.

As he celebrates his fiftieth birth anniversary, not only the people from the cricket fraternity but also his fans from across the corner of the globe are showering wishes on Sachin Tendulkar. Here are some of them:

Tendulkar’s legacy is not limited to his individual records. He was also a key member of Team India that won the 2011 World Cup at home and played a crucial role in India’s rise to become the top-ranked Test team in the world in 2009.

The team of News18 Cricketnext wishes ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday.

