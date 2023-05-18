Happy Birthday Sandeep Sharma: Memorable IPL Spells of the Rajasthan Royals Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDEEP SHARMA: Sandeep Sharma is arguably one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian Premier League. The right-arm medium pacer from Punjab has taken 124 wickets in 115 matches and has an impressive economy rate of 7.83. In 2017, he picked up 17 wickets in the tournament with best bowling figures of 4/20.

The 29-year-old has made a comeback in the IPL after he went unsold at the auction last December. Sandeep was roped in by Rajasthan Royals after Prasidh Krishna got sidelined due to a lumbar stress fracture.

The wily bowler is known for his tremendous ability to swing the ball both ways. Sandeep has added a lot of variations to his armoury and can trouble batters at any stage of the game. He is an exceptional bowler in T20 cricket and is an asset for any captain in the subcontinent conditions.

On his 30th birthday, let us take a look at some of Sandeep Sharma’s finest spells in the Indian Premier League.