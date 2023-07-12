Happy Birthday Sanjay Manjrekar: Recalling Former India Cricketer’s Five Much-Talked-About Comments

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY MANJREKAR: A prolific run scorer and a highly talented batter, Sanjay Manjrekar’s elegant batting enthralled Indian cricket fans. Hailed by many as the next Sunil Gavaskar, Manjrekar was technically sound and got praised for his impeccable timing. The Mumbaikar scored more than 10,000 runs in 147 first-class matches.

Manjrekar enjoyed an outstanding average of 55.11 in first-class cricket. He made his debut for India against the mighty West Indies in November 1987. He was struck by Winston Benjamin’s delivery which forced him out of the match. He played 111 international matches and scored 4037 runs which included 24 half-centuries, five centuries and one double hundred.

Manjrekar retired from international cricket at the age of 32. Post-retirement, he joined the commentary box.

Sanjay Manjrekar, in his stint as a commentator, came up with several highly contentious comments. As Manjrekar celebrates his 58th birthday today, it is time to take a look at some of his much-talked-about comments.

1. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is…"

Sanjay Manjrekar’s comments on Jadeja triggered a huge row. Manjrekar not only faced severe backlash from fans but also received a fiery response from the all-rounder himself. Manjrekar tweeted, “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner."

2. “Pollard does not have brains."

Kieron Pollard had played as a finisher for Mumbai Indians for over a decade and was his all-round exploits were quite famous all around the world. In one match while leading the side Pollard promoted himself up the order. Manjrekar had an unusual comment about the West Indian stating, “Pollard doesn’t have brains to bat up the order."

3. “ Virat Kohli does not belong in Test Cricket"

This was probably the worst analysis Manjrekar has done to date and has been looked brought into conversation many times considering the greatness Kohli has achieved in the longest format. Manjrekar tweeted during the India-Australia series in 2011-12, “I would still drop VVS & get Rohit in for the next Test.Makes long term sense. give Virat 1 more Test.. just to be sure he does not belong here."

4. “Ashwin Not An All-Time Great."

Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time. Ashwin has been one of the best off-spinners the world has ever seen in recent times. But Manjrekar believed otherwise, stating, “When people start talking about Ashwin as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there."