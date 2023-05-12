Happy Birthday Shikha Pandey: Relive 5 Memorable Performances by Indian Women Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHIKHA PANDEY: Shikha Pandey is an Indian Air Force officer who has represented her country in international cricket with much acclaim. She is the first Goa Cricket Association player to feature in the Indian women cricket team. Shikha also became the first ever Indian woman cricketer to secure a three-wicket haul and notch up a half-century in the same game. The all-rounder had achieved this sensational feat during a match against South Africa in November 2014.
Shikha Pandey made her international debut against Bangladesh in March 2014. She has so far played three Tests, 55 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Team India. Shikha had played for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023.
As Shikha Pandey celebrates her 34th birthday today, it is time to take a look at her top-five performances.
- 4/18 vs England
Shikha Pandey scripted her best ODI figures against England in 2019. She scalped four wickets conceding just 18 runs in her 10 overs. The terrific bowling show helped India in bowling out England for 161. The Mithali Raj-led side had won that contest by seven wickets.
- 3/14 vs Australia
In T20Is, Shikha Pandey achieved her career-best figures against Australia during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup. Her exceptional 3/14 guided India to a 17-run win against Australia.
- 59 vs South Africa
Indian cricket fans witnessed Shikha Pandey’s supreme batting skills during an ICC Women’s Championship match against South Africa in November 2014. Shikha had notched up her maiden international half-century in that fixture. Her terrific knock of 59 propelled India to a six-wicket triumph.
The Indian all-rounder carried forward her brilliance with the bat in the very next match against the Proteas. She pulled off a sublime knock of 59 in as many deliveries. But her superb batting went in vain this time as Team India had to endure a four-wicket defeat.
- 3/16 vs South Africa
The South Africa women’s team had to face the wrath of Shikha Pandey once again in 2018. Shikha scalped three wickets in the game to earn a 54-run win for her side. Chasing a target of 167, South Africa folded for a lowly 112.