Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Former India Cricketer's Top 5 Quotes About MS Dhoni

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNIL GAVASKAR: Sunil Gavaskar is undoubtedly one of the finest batters the country has ever produced. Gavaskar was known for his gritty batting style, ability to play long innings and fearless approach while facing lethal fast bowling. In an era, which was ruled by speedsters like Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts, Michael Holding and Denis Lillee, the Indian opening batter held sway without even a helmet.

In his illustrious career, Gavaskar scored 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Test cricket. He was the first man ever to cross the 10000-run milestone in Tests. After a successful career, which included the World Cup win in 1983, Gavaskar ventured into commentary.

If there was one captain who impressed Gavaskar immensely, it was none other than MS Dhoni. Gavaskar has never been shy of praising Dhoni and this was proven during the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After Chennai Super Kings’ last home match of the IPL 2023 season, MS Dhoni decided to take a lap of honour at Chepauk. Gavaskar saw Dhoni and ran through a crowd of players to get his shirt signed.

Gavaskar got visibly emotional and told Star Sports, “Who doesn’t love him? What he has done for Indian cricket over the years has been amazing. What is most important is the role model that he has been. So many youngsters look up to him. Thank you very much, I borrowed a pen. As soon as I heard they were going on a lap, I kept it with me."

As Sunil Gavaskar celebrates his 73rd birthday today, it is time to take a look at some of his top quotes about MS Dhoni.